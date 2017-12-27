A Tennessee man who lost his wife in a vicious pit bull attack on Christmas Eve is now speaking out against the owner of the dogs.

Lorraine Saylor, 66, was killed after she suffered over 20 serious bite wounds from two pit bulls reportedly owned by a neighbor, 42-year-old Johnny Dale Lankford.

Lankford was not present during the incident as he was already being held in a Bell County, Kentucky, jail on charges of domestic violence from an incident that occurred on Dec. 22.

He has now also been charged with harboring a vicious animal, according to ABC News.

While John Saylor can’t speak directly with Lankford on the incident, he used an interview to let his jailed neighbor know his thoughts on the matter.

“I’m sure he will see this. I hope he does,” Saylor said. “He’s responsible for my wife’s death.”

According to Knoxville, Tennessee, ABC affiliate WATE, Saylor’s wife was killed after being attacked by Lankford’s two pit bulls as she outside feeding her cats — a typical morning routine of hers.

John Saylor was reportedly in his living room on Dec. 24 when he heard a commotion coming from outside.

Saylor, who suffered severe bite wounds himself, rushed outside to investigate the noise when he realized Lorraine was being attacked by the dogs.

While attempting to save Lorraine from Lankford’s pit bulls, Saylor suffered bite wounds to his hands, arms and head — prompting him to run inside and grab his firearm.

He returned with the gun, shooting and killing one dog. However, his heroic effort came too late as his wife, who he described as a “kind-hearted woman,” had already been mortally wounded.

The other pit bull reportedly fled before being captured by animal control and euthanized.

“She was weak and about 105 pounds,” Saylor told the local news outlet. “I said, ‘Oh God! Oh no! Please no!’ I checked her pulse just in case.”

According to Bell County coroner Jay Steele, Lorraine was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steele recounted that the woman suffered over 20 bite wounds, including to her neck.

Saylor’s death marked the second fatal pit bull attack in one week, according to ABC News. On Dec. 14, a 22-year-old Virginia woman was mauled to death by her two pit bulls while they were on a walk, WTVR reported.