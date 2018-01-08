Media mogul and famed television host Oprah Winfrey received widespread praise for her victory speech as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille award Sunday during the Golden Globes.

Acclaim for her speech was so intense that many speculated she should challenge Donald Trump and run for president in 2020.

Twitter users took to the platform to encourage her to run, but the most notable tweet referring to her potential future presidency came from a surprising source — the official account of the National Broadcasting Company.

“Nothing but respect for OUR future president,” NBC tweeted, while attaching a GIF of Winfrey.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

As noted by The Hill, the tweet seemed to be a reference to a viral meme in which people would caption various photos with the sentence, “Nothing but respect for MY president.”

The blowback from Twitter users was swift, with the network receiving almost universal criticism for what was seen as politically biased tweet.

“In case anyone had any doubts about where the media stands this should take care of it. The bias against @realDonaldTrump is now so obvious they have simply given up hiding it,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted. “Can you trust anything they say at this point?”

In case anyone had any doubts about where the media stands this should take care of it. The bias against @realDonaldTrump is now so obvious they have simply given up hiding it. Can you trust anything they say at this point? Americans see the truth in job #s & in their wallets! https://t.co/uu4KbW82UO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 8, 2018

Other users expressed similar sentiments.

Not triggered at all. I got no problem with NBC endorsing Oprah. I just want them to be open about their bias. And I want every talking head at NBC to be on the record regarding NBC's endorsement. So every Republican knows where they stand with NBC. That's all. https://t.co/r31An0I4DA — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 8, 2018

Nice though that @NBC no longer has to pretend to be an objective news organization. That must be a relief… https://t.co/wfLB2R5LUN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2018

Oh look, NBC has declared #Oprah our future president…

Everyone fall in line with your media overlords. #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2018 pic.twitter.com/0CoiRtV3da — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 8, 2018

RELATED: Trump Is Right About Reagan

This tweet puts every reporter at NBC in a bad spot. Foolish thing for them to do. But at least now they are open about their bias. https://t.co/tIQtBodRkS — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 8, 2018

Following the criticism, NBC deleted the tweet.

On Monday, the network revealed that the post was done in response to a joke made by Golden Globes host Seth Meyers during the awards ceremony.

Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the broadcast. It is in reference to a joke made during the monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet. — NBC (@nbc) January 8, 2018

“In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Jokes about how he was unqualified to be president,” Meyers said.

“Some have said that night convinced him to run,” he continued. “So if that’s true, I just want to say: Oprah, you will never be president! You do not have what it takes!”

As The Western Journal reported, Winfrey used much of her speech to address the flurry of sexual misconduct scandals that have recently rocked the entertainment industry.

She was also one of many performers to made subtle jabs at President Donald Trump and give a nod to progressive talking points.

Winfrey spoke of “a culture broken by beautifully powerful men.” But she concluded with a bit of optimism, noting that “a new day … is on the horizon.”

According to The Washington Post, Winfrey’s words sparked a controversy, with some saying she should challenge Trump in 2020, while others said she did not have the experience necessary to run for the highest elected office in the land.