A Muslim beauty blogger has announced that she will not accept an award from cosmetic company Revlon.

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, an entrepreneur and the founder of MuslimGirl.com was honored with Revlon’s “Changemaker” award, part of the company’s @LiveBoldly campaign, according to Fox News.

A statement on Revlon’s website states that “Revlon Live Boldly is designed to inspire women to express themselves with passion, optimism, strength and style.”

The company enlisted Israeli actress and model, Gal Gadot, as the campaign’s ambassador.

“And what better embodiment of all those qualities than Gal Gadot,” the statement continued on.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

It was Gadot’s appointment that caused Al-Khatahtbeh to refuse the award.

The blogger took to Instagram to make her announcement and criticize Gadot’s vocal support for the Jewish state.

Should Revlon take back the award? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to our news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“As much as this means to me and I would love to be there to celebrate with you, I cannot accept this award with Gal Gadot as the ambassador,” Al-Khatahtbeh wrote.

“Her vocal support of the Israeli Defense Forces’ actions in Palestine goes against MuslimGirl.com’s morals and values.”

“I can’t in good conscience accept this award from the brand and celebrate Gal’s ambassadorship after the IDF imprisoned a 16 year old girl named Ahed Tamimi last month, an activist who is currently still incarcerated. I think we are all in a moment where we must persist that women’s empowerment includes ALL women,” she continued.

“From the bottom of my heart, I feel that I would not embody the meaning of the Changemaker award if I were to accept these circumstances.”

RELATED: Trump Admin Makes Huge Cuts to UN Aid for Palestinians

The blogger went on to further criticize Gadot in a comment on her post, writing “This shouldn’t have to be said, but we can’t accept role models that support the oppression of women and girls in other parts of the world.”

As for Gadot, the “Wonder Woman” star served two years as an IDF combat trainer, according to Fox News.

The Israeli born actress drew controversy when she took to Facebook to show her support for Israeli soldiers, The Huffington Post.

I am sending my love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens. Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking… Posted by Gal Gadot on Friday, July 25, 2014

“I am sending my love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens,” she wrote in 2014. “Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children.”

“We shall overcome!!! Shabbat Shalom! #weareright #freegazafromhamas #stopterror #coexistance #loveidf.”