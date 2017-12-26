Joe Scarborough reacted to U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s speech before the Jerusalem vote last week on Friday’s “Morning Joe.”

Haley reminded the U.N. that the U.S. is one of the largest contributors to the U.N. and that the United States would remember the vote.

“We will remember it when we are called upon to once again make the world’s largest contribution to the United Nations, and we will remember it when so many countries come calling on us, as they so often do, to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit,” Haley said.

These words sent MSNBC’s Scarborough on a rant about Haley and President Donald Trump, in which he claimed they did not understand that “we don’t give foreign aid and humanitarian aid just to make ourselves look good.”

“If you’re an American, you just don’t want your representatives up there threatening the rest of the world,” Scarborough said, claiming that Haley’s behavior made her sound like a “mob boss.”

He then asserted that the U.S. needs the help of the rest of the U.N. allies for other motions, and that Haley would prevent allies from wanting to do so.

“We’re going to need their help on North Korea. We may need their help again in Syria,” he expanded. “We’re going to need their help in a thousand places.”

In the same session as the Jerusalem vote, the U.N. General Assembly passed U.N. Resolution 2396 to strengthen measures to prevent the threat of terrorists, which was largely written by Haley’s team, according to the Red State. In addition, the U.N. Security Council unanimously passed a U.S.-written resolution with more sanctions on North Korea.

Scarborough’s rant continued, without letting his colleagues get a word in, with a discussion of Trump’s tweets.

“Every response has to be a nuclear response. There is no subtly of thought,” he said.

Scarborough finished his rant and said: “And by the way, there is no diplomat in Nikki Haley. What she did yesterday is an embarrassment to the United States.”

Before the vote, Trump said that he would not let the U.N. make the U.S. pay for the opposition vote, The U.K. Guardian reported.

“Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care,” he said at a cabinet meeting before the vote. “But this isn’t like it used to be where they could vote against you and then you pay them hundreds of millions of dollars … We’re not going to be taken advantage of any longer.”

On Dec. 24, Haley announced the reduction of $285 million from U.S. Mission to the United Nations’ contribution to the U.N. budget for 2018-2019.

“We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked,” Haley said in a statement. The timing of her announcement sends a reminder that the U.S. is still upset that the U.N. General Assembly’s 128-9 vote in favor of condemning the resolution of the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem.

Haley said that the U.S. Mission to the United Nations would “look at ways to increase the U.N.’s efficiency while protecting our interests.”