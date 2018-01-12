Mike Huckabee Mocks ‘Nancy Schmancy’’: So Fancy She’d Put Caviar On A Five Guys Burger

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee took a shot at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, mocking her for remarks in which she compared a group of officials leading immigration reform negotiations to the popular Five Guys hamburger restaurant.

In addition to pointing out the hypocrisy of Pelosi’s comments, Huckabee made fun of the extraordinarily wealthy California Democrat, claiming that “Nancy Schmancy” puts caviar on her Five Guys burger.

“The five white guys I call them, you know,” Pelosi had said at a news conference Wednesday, referring to Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and White House of Staff John Kelly — all of whom are white males.

“Are they going to open a hamburger stand next or what?” Pelosi asked, seemingly upset that no minority officials were involved in the immigration negotiations.

During the program he hosts on the Fox Business Network, Stuart Varney pointed out if Pelosi were a Republican, she would have been criticized as a racist.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

“But not if you’re a Democrat,” Varney said.

Huckabee agreed, noting that Republicans and Democrats are playing by “two sets of rules,” before calling out the House minority leader for her “ridiculous” remarks.

“Nancy Schmancy is one who is so fancy that she puts caviar on top of her Five Guys burger,” Huckabee said.

Pelosi, who represents San Francisco, is indeed wealthy. Though her exact net worth is difficult to ascertain, she reported between $43.4 million and $202 million in assets on her 2015 financial disclosure statements, according to National Review.

Huckabee went on to say that as Pelosi herself is white, it would not have made a difference — at least using her logic — if she had been a part of the immigration reform negotiations.

“It doesn’t matter what color somebody is,” the former Arkansas governor said. “I’m so sick of these identity politics people.”

“What matters is what they’re getting done, and she should be far more interested in getting something accomplished for the American people — including the immigrants — than as to who got it done and what color they were when they did the work.”

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi: Tax Cuts For Everyday Americans Are ‘Crumbs’

Pelosi, though, seems to view things through a different lens.

“That could’ve been done four months ago,” she said of a meeting held earlier this week, during which House and Senate leaders tried to decide the fate of those affected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — or Dreamers.

“The very idea that this week they’re saying, ‘Oh why don’t we get four white guys and General Kelly to come and do this,’” Pelosi added.

Her comments were criticized by Hoyer, one of the “white guys” who attended the meeting.

“That comment is offensive. I am committed to ensuring DREAMers are protected and I will welcome everyone to the table who wants to get this done,” Hoyer told Politico.

Pelosi later clarified her comments, saying via a spokesperson that she was not taking aim at Hoyer or Durbin.

“Leader Pelosi has every confidence in the leadership of Whip Hoyer and Senator Durbin, which they have demonstrated on this topic for years,” said the spokesperson, Drew Hammill.

“It’s not a question of who’s there but who’s not there.”

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of senators — which includes Hispanic Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey — has reached a deal on immigration reform, though that deal has not been approved by the White House or President Donald Trump.