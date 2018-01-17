Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee offered some advice to his daughter, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, following a media briefing on the president’s health: have the White House press corps and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., take the cognitive test that her boss aced too.
Huckabee tweeted at his daughter on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s physician, Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, told reporters the previous day that the chief executive is in excellent health and scored a 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Test.
The assessment is designed to screen for cognitive dysfunction, such as a loss of memory and clear thinking ability, that sometimes precedes dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease, USA Today reported.
The former governor wrote that Trump, 71, would certainly approve of Jackson administering the exam to the media and Booker.
Booker became very emotional in questioning Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Tuesday during her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The senator said he was “seething with anger” and recalled the “tears of rage” he shed when he first learned of the “sh–hole” nations quote attributed to Trump, CNN reported.
Huckabee ridiculed the media in other tweets for the types of questions they were asking of the Navy doctor for approximately an hour on Tuesday.
In one, he wrote that Jackson’s briefing showed the president is in good health, physically and mentally, and “the press is stark-raving NUTS!”
Huckabee specifically called out CNN’s Jim Acosta, MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson and Sentinel newspapers reporter and CNN contributor Brian Karem. They looked like the Three Stooges — Moe, Larry and Curly — the former presidential candidate wrote.
Acosta queried Jackson, who was also the doctor for former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, if there was anything the physician was not reporting about Trump’s health, the Daily Caller reported.
“One question,” Acosta said to the doctor. “There isn’t anything that’s part of the president’s health records or his overall physical fitness or any medications that he’s taking that you’re not permitted to tell us? Is there anything you’re keeping from us for privacy reasons?”
Jackson replied that there was no information about Trump’s health being withheld, negative or otherwise.
“I’ve been involved in probably the last six or seven of these and this is hands down more information that has been put forth by any other assessment to date,” he stated.
Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. also waded into the fray writing the media’s attempts to call into question his father’s health reminded him of a scene from the movie “Dumb & Dumber.”
His brother Eric Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Tuesday night that he recalled the contrast in his father’s robust energy levels during the 2016 campaign and media’s inability to keep up.
“By the way, if I look around that room, half of the people in there I remember from the campaign, and I remember them sleep deprived, drinking cases of Red Bull because they couldn’t keep up with him,” Eric said.
The younger Trump added that his father would be “on his seventh speech of the night, they were in the back not speaking in front of 30,000 people seven times in a row in four different states. They were totally falling asleep. They can’t keep up with him.”