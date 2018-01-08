NBC “Today” anchor Megyn Kelly is reportedly upset at author Michael Wolff, whose recently released book makes explosive claims about President Donald Trump and his first year in office.

According to Page Six, Kelly has gone so far as to refuse to interview Wolff on her segment of the “Today” show.

Kelly, who was a longtime host on the Fox News Channel before she came to NBC, is reportedly angry at Wolff for a piece he wrote in Newsweek almost a year ago — in January 2017. The piece criticized Kelly, who had recently agreed to a contract with NBC that reportedly pays her upwards of $20 million a year.

“There is at any given time in the television news business invariably one person more mistrusted and reviled by all the other mistrusted and reviled people in the business,” Wolff wrote at the time.

“At Fox, for star colleagues down to makeup artists and, seemingly, by common agreement throughout the television news business, Megyn Kelly is the era’s most hardcore Eve Harrington case — soulless, heartless, shameless, avaricious, etc,” he added.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

An insider told Page Six that though Wolff was open to appearing on Kelly’s show, the host herself was vehemently against the idea.

“Wolff was OK with doing her show, but Megyn said absolutely not,” the insider said.

But Kelly’s reported frustration with Wolff — whose new book is entitled “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” — has apparently not extended to her colleagues at the network.

On Friday, Wolff was interviewed by “Today” host Savannah Guthrie. Two days later, he sat down for a discussion with “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd, and on Monday, he appeared on the MSNBC program “Morning Joe.”

Throughout all of these interviews, Wolff has defended his reporting and tried to suggest that Trump is unfit for office.

“I will tell you the one description that everyone gave, everyone has in common: They all say he is like a child,” Wolff told Guthrie on Friday. “And what they mean by that is, he has a need for immediate gratification. It is all about him.”

During his “Meet the Press” appearance, Wolff even claimed that within the White House, the concept of the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — which details the process of how a president can be removed from office by his Cabinet — is “alive every day.”

Finally, Wolff told the “Morning Joe” hosts point-blank on Monday that Trump is not fit for office.

RELATED: Trump Makes His Priorities Clear With Bold Move

“Is Donald Trump fit to be president, from everything you’ve seen?” co-host Joe Scarborough asked, according to Breitbart.

“No,” Wolff responded.

But many of his book’s claims are unverified, and still others have been debunked, leading some — including the president himself — to criticize the author.

I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

“I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. “Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I!”