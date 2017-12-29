President Donald Trump touted his job approval number on Friday, noting it was nearly the same as Barack Obama’s was at the same point in his presidency.

Trump cited the Rasmussen Daily Presidential Tracking Poll, which reported on Dec. 28 that his approval rating was 46 percent versus Obama’s 47 percent on the same date in 2009.

While the Fake News loves to talk about my so-called low approval rating, @foxandfriends just showed that my rating on Dec. 28, 2017, was approximately the same as President Obama on Dec. 28, 2009, which was 47%…and this despite massive negative Trump coverage & Russia hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Trump pointed out this result came “despite massive negative Trump coverage & Russia hoax.”

Pew Research found that Trump received three times more negative coverage than Obama did during his first 60 days in office and roughly twice that of presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

During the last few days, Trump has retweeted multiple posts from Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative political organization for college students.

In one, Kirk outlined Trump’s accomplishments during an interview on Fox Business Network and noted how differently the media would be covering the president’s first year if he were a Democrat.

.@charliekirk11: "What this president has done is truly historic, and if a Democrat president achieved 1/10th of what @POTUS​ has done over this last year, the [media] would say: 'It would be one of the most amazing first years of a presidency we've ever seen.'" pic.twitter.com/qoQjxgzzHR — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) December 26, 2017

Do you believe Donald Trump has been more successful during his first year as president than Barack Obama was?

In another retweet by Trump, Kirk highlighted three big wins by POTUS during his first year in office that received very little media coverage.

3 big wins in 2017 you won't hear: Trump confirmed the most circuit court judges ever in a President's 1st year (all conservatives) Trump deregulated the economy more than any President in 100 yrs Trump opened up markets to allow billions of dollars of US goods to be exported — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 28, 2017

Kirk also gave CBS News credit for running a fair story about the positive impact of the GOP tax reform law on middle class families, which Trump also retweeted.

Incredible video: @CBS does a special on the GOP tax plan The result? Every middle class family they sat down with SAVES THOUSANDS IN TAXES! RT! pic.twitter.com/1RDKd4Hdh6 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 27, 2017

While Trump is at near parity with Obama in the Rasmussen tracking poll, multiple media outlets, including CNN, CNBC, Politico, and The Washington Post, were quick to point out in response to the president’s Friday tweet that he is trailing his predecessor in other polls.

The Post, which has been critical of Trump, made clear the Rasmussen poll is of likely voters, not Americans overall.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls shows Trump at 39.4 percent compared to Obama’s 56.5 percent for his first year in office.