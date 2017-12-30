While several prominent Republicans in recent weeks have expressed concerns about the perceived bias of a Justice Department probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, plenty of others in the party want to see the investigation play out as intended.

In an interview with the Fort Meyers News-Press this week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio expressed confidence in the impartiality and competence of special counsel Robert Mueller, whose probe has so far led to charges against four individuals.

“From his reputation and everything I know about him, I remain convinced that when this is all said and done, Mueller is going to only pursue things that are true and he will do it in a fair and balanced way,” the Florida Republican said.

He advised others in his party to allow Mueller’s investigation to progress as the evidence leads.

“I think the best thing that can happen for the president, for the country and for everyone is that he be allowed to complete his investigation as thoroughly and as completely as possible and that we allow the facts from the investigation to lead where they may,” he said.

While President Donald Trump has attacked the Department of Justice and FBI on multiple occasions in public statements and on Twitter, he also expressed confidence in Mueller in an interview with The New York Times earlier this week.

.@FoxNews-FBI’s Andrew McCabe, “in addition to his wife getting all of this money from M (Clinton Puppet), he was using, allegedly, his FBI Official Email Account to promote her campaign. You obviously cannot do this. These were the people who were investigating Hillary Clinton.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2017

Trump said he believes the investigator “will be fair” in his pursuit of the truth, though he complained that the probe “makes the country look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position.”

He has previously referred to the investigation as a “witch hunt” and suggested federal investigators should instead look into allegations about his 2016 presidential rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The White House has repeatedly denied rumors that Trump intends to initiate a process to fire Mueller.

Rubio has previously been among the Republican Party leaders urging the president not to take such action, saying it would be a “mistake” to interfere in the Justice Department’s investigation.

In his most recent comments, the senator said he believes Mueller will perform his duties “in a fair and balanced way.”

The wide-ranging News-Press interview also included Rubio’s trepidation about the impact of the tax-reform bill Trump signed into law earlier this moth.

He said he is worried that corporations, which will benefit from favorable rates under the new tax structure, will choose to invest that influx of capital in ways that will not sufficiently stimulate the economy.

“By and large, you’re going to see a lot of these multinationals buy back shares to drive up the price,” Rubio predicted.

He said that some “will be forced, because they’re sitting on historic levels of cash, to pay out dividends to shareholders.”