A Florida man who prophesied in 2011 that Donald Trump would become president, as well as multiple things that would happen after the businessman took office, says one thing remains to come to pass from the original revelation he felt God gave him: the mainstream media would come to side with Trump.

Mark Taylor, known as the “fireman prophet,” recently recounted to CBN News anchor Wendy Griffith how he wrote down what the Lord showed him minutes after seeing Trump interviewed on television in April 2011. Taylor then shared it with friends, including New York Times bestselling author Mary Colbert, who then shared it with some of the most prominent Christian leaders in the country.

“I didn’t know a lot about Donald, I just knew that he was a very powerful businessman, built this empire, and he was toying with the idea of running for president at the time,” Taylor told Griffith.

“Most people thought it was a joke so I’m listening to him on an interview and all of the sudden I hear the voice of the Lord say, ‘You’re hearing the voice of a president,'” the retired fireman said.

Taylor then went into his office and wrote out what he felt the Holy Spirit was showing him about Trump’s ascendancy to the highest office in the land.

“He was saying basically that America was going to prosper like never before. Israel and America, the ties between the two countries would be stronger than ever before. The dollar would be the strongest it’s ever been, it was very detailed as far as what God was showing me.”

In all, Taylor penned just over 500 words based on the divine download.

When Colbert saw it, she was convinced it was from the Lord.

“As I read this prophecy I saw the Father’s rhythm throughout the whole prophecy. And I recognized the rhythm, or frequency you could call it, because God has His own frequency,” Colbert told Griffith. “I literally collapsed into a chair and said, Donald Trump is going to be our next President?!”

Taylor originally thought the message meant Trump would run for office in 2012, but it was not to be.

“I thought I’d truly missed it,” Taylor said, but then the businessman turned reality television star announced his candidacy in June 2015.

Colbert admits having her doubts during the course of the campaign as Trump’s fortunes appeared to wax and wane.

In June of 2016, she felt the Holy Spirit impress upon her to watch the Belmont Stakes horse race, which ended up strengthening her faith in a Trump victory.

In the race, the horse “Creator” beat rival “Destin” by a nose.

“And the CNN headline said: ‘Creator Wins by a Photo Finish!’ I sat back in my chair and I said, ‘God you’re really going to do this!'” Colbert proclaimed.

Taylor truly believes that Trump is God’s man for the hour, in part to stop an anti-Christian agenda that had been trying to take hold in America.

“The enemy’s timeline has been denied by the Most-High God and it’s through Donald Trump a lot of this is being denied right now,” Taylor said. “And what God is saying right now is ‘No, it’s not time right now because there are many things that God wants to accomplish on the earth right now,'” he said.

Evidence of anti-Christian bias from government could be seen in the Obamacare abortion mandates seeking to override sincerely held beliefs about life and Christian business owners facing steep fines and other criminal penalties for declining to participate in same-sex marriage ceremonies.

Just last week, Trump announced a new division in the Department of Health and Human Services devoted to “conscience and religious freedom.”

“Faith is deeply embedded into the history of our country, the spirit of our founding and the soul of our nation,” the president said. “We will not allow people of faith to be targeted, bullied, or silenced anymore.”

Another recent action by Trump that resonates with evangelicals and fulfills Taylor’s prophecy is his announcement last month that the United States would be moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, thus holding true to a campaign pledge.

“The Spirit says yes, America will once again stand hand in hand with Israel and the two shall be as one, for the ties between Israel and America will be strong than ever and Israel will flourish as never before,” Taylor wrote in 2011. “The Spirit of God says I will protect America and Israel, for this next President will be a man of his word.”

This week, Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Israel and announced before the Kenesset that the U.S. plans to fast track its move of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, so it takes place by the end of next year.

A Gallup poll conducted in November, before Trump’s announcement of the move of the U.S. embassy, found his approval rating among Israelis at 67 percent. The embassy relocation is popular in the country, which means approval of Trump is likely even higher now.

As Obama prepared to leave office in January 2017, 65 percent of Israelis described him as more pro-Palestinian, while only 12 percent thought he was more pro-Israel. By contrast, 77 percent of Israelis believe Trump is more pro-Israel, according to a poll taken last month.

Just one part of Taylor’s prophecy about Trump has yet to fully become a reality.

“It says the news media would be captivated by him, and they would even begin to agree with him,” Taylor told Griffith. “That’s the only line in the prophecy that hasn’t come to pass yet, so we have to ask ourselves, what’s fixing to happen to make the mainstream media to begin to agree with him?”

Griffith followed up asking what is “fixing to happen?”

“God’s going to clean out the news media,” Taylor said. “God is looking for His people right now, His millionaires and billionaires basically to come in and start investing in these places and buying them out; taking over. God is going to rebuild them and restore them because there is no spirit of truth in them right now — and that’s what God is going to restore.”

Taylor also related that while Trump’s presidency is bringing reformation to what Saint Augustine called the “City of Man,” the “City of God” — the church — will experience a powerful move as well.

“The Army of God will have victory after victory after victory — and I love what Pres. Trump always says…you’ll get sick and tired of winning, if there is such a thing, and that’s the same way for the Army of God it’s going to be victory after victory after victory!” he said.

Taylor and Colbert co-authored the book, “The Trump Prophecies” released last summer, which goes into more detail about the original prophecy and what Taylor sees on the horizon.

Asked whether Trump will win a second term, Taylor responded, “Absolutely. I’m sure about that because when people see the good that the country is coming in to, the prosperity, the economy, the jobs — he’s going to sail in to the second term.”