Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ralph Peters made a bold prediction regarding Ambassador Nikki Haley’s future in politics.

Speaking on Fox Business Network, Peters said the current U.N. ambassador “may end up as our first female president.”

The comments came after Haley — who was the Republican governor of South Carolina before being appointed to serve as the United States’ U.N. ambassador — electrified conservatives across the country with her hard-line stance against a U.N. resolution.

“Let me preface it by saying I think Nikki Haley may end up as our first female president,” Peters began as he spoke to FBN’s Trish Regan.

“I fully support moving our embassy to Jerusalem and God knows we can use a tougher line at the U.N.,” he continued, speaking on how he would’ve handled the embassy move.

Peters was referring to Haley’s response to a U.N. vote last week that condemned the U.S. decision to move its Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a city that is claimed by both Israel and Palestine.

A frequent guest on Fox News for his military and foreign policy expertise, Peters has lavished praise upon Haley for her conduct with the U.N., an international body that has long targeted the Jewish nation of Israel.

Last week, the retired Army lieutenant colonel compared Haley to former U.K. prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Lt. Col. Ralph Peters (Ret.): "@nikkihaley is on track to be our Margaret Thatcher. She's really strong… She's sticking up for truth, justice, and the American way." pic.twitter.com/J2ADep1koT — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 20, 2017

Peter’s praise stems from Haley’s resolve and backbone throughout a U.N. vote process that chides the U.S. for choosing to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

Before the vote last week, Haley warned members of possible consequences if they chose to support the resolution condemning the U.S. decision.

“This vote will make a difference in how Americans look at the U.N. And this vote will be remembered,” she said, declaring that the U.S. will move its embassy regardless of the vote and that there could be financial repercussions for nations that opposed that decision.

“The president will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those countries who voted against us,” she added.

As expected, the resolution passed after 128 member nations voted to declare the embassy move to be “null and void.” Many of the countries that voted to condemn the U.S., such as Turkey, Venezuela and others, carry a long history of human rights abuses.

Making good on her threats, Haley announced just days later a sharp reduction in U.S. contributions to the international body, revealing Sunday that the White House will eliminate $285 million from its 2018-2019 U.N. budget.

“Today, the United Nations agreed on a budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. ‎Among a host of other successes, the United States negotiated a reduction of over $285 million off the 2016-2017 final budget,” Haley announced in a Christmas Eve statement, referring to the U.N. budget as “bloated.”

“In addition to these significant cost savings, we reduced the UN’s bloated management and support functions, bolstered support for key U.S. priorities throughout the world, and instilled more discipline and accountability throughout the UN system,” she said.