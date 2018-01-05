Western Journalism

Look: Leader of Iran Goes Full Black Lives Matter in New Attack on America

By
January 5, 2018 at 3:00pm

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s supreme leader recently tweeted the Black Lives Matter hashtag in a Twitter attack on the U.S.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed that the U.S. government “commits oppression inside the U.S.” and that “U.S. police murder black women, men, & children for no justifiable reason,” in a tweet posted in December followed by the Black Lives Matter hashtag.

The radical Black Lives Matter movement was spurred by an incident in Ferguson, Missouri when Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer in 2014. The officer responsible was not indicted, according to Breitbart.

December’s tweet was not the first time Khamenei discussed the issue on Twitter.

Iran’s Supreme Leader commented on the incident and tweeted in December 2014: “#Jesus endured sufferings to oppose tyrants who had put humans in hell in this world& the hereafter while he backed the oppressed. #Ferguson.”

Earlier in the year he also tweeted that “African-Americans are still under pressure, oppressed and subjected to discrimination. #Ferguson.”

Khamenei drew similarities between the Ferguson incident and the oppression of Palestinian people in Gaza in a different tweet.

Tens of thousands of Iranians have been protesting the regime’s corruption and foreign interventions that many see as the cause of the faltering economy.

Protesters have called on Khamenei to step down. The supreme leader is the head of armed forces and rules for life even though Iran has a dual system of republican and clerical rule.

“Leave Syria alone, give a thought to us,” protesters chanted, according to BuzzFeed News correspondent Borzou Daragahi.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support of the protesters.

These protests and comments on Twitter come mere weeks before Trump has the opportunity to get rid of the Iran nuclear deal.

