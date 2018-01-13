Fox News host Laura Ingraham pointed out a very “nasty” habit the democrats have of making everything about race.

“The Democrats have turned to the same dog-eared playbook over the DACA deal,” she said on the Ingraham Angle Friday night. “You’ve got it, race.”

Ingraham asserted that whenever the democrats are “out of options,” they fall back on this “predictable habit,” MediaIte reported.

“When they’re cornered and they’re out of options, the Democrats have a nasty — but it’s a predictable habit of racializing everything,” Ingraham said. “They did it to Reagan, they did it to Bush, they even did it to McCain, and of course they did it to Romney. And they’ve been doing it to Donald Trump since the day he announced his candidacy… well it didn’t work then and it won’t work now. But they’re trying.”

According to Ingraham, Sens. Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin brought President Donald Trump a Deferred Actions For Childhood Arrivals proposal that did not fulfill his requirements.

Trump made it clear at the end of December there will not be a deal concerning those in the U.S. under DACA that does not also involve erecting a border wall.

Trump tweeted, “Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border.”

The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

When Trump rejected Graham and Durbin’s proposal, they then came out with Trump’s racist remark, according to Ingraham.

“I would not have called these countries what the president did, but they are rank with corruption, repression, and of course it’s obvious, isn’t it, that they offer its citizens little hope in a better life. In other words, they’re h—holes,” she said. “But for the Democrats and their media allies, they’re forever feigning in affinity for the third world. Facts don’t matter. After all, race-baiting the president is so much more fun.”

Ingraham then commented on the Democrats real intentions on a plan for DACA.

“They had no real intention of working with the president on a DACA deal, I really don’t think they did. If they were truly concerned for these DACA kids, dreamers upwards of 30 years — we’ll call them kids — they’d give a little and then they’d get a little,” she said. “They knew the president couldn’t accept what they were offering. We know now what the real story is. They had zero intention of negotiating with good faith because somehow they thought they could guilt the president into siding with them.”

In the end, according to Ingraham, “the race card is the only one they had left to play.”

Despite the Democrats “nasty” habit of making things about race, African-Americans are doing well under the Trump administration.

Conservative black activist Horace Cooper said that the reason the unemployment rate his an all-time low last month for African-Americans is Trump’s economic policies.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.8 percent in December, which is the lowest rate ever recorded by Labor Department in the 45 years it has been tracking the statistic.

“We saw nothing like that during the Obama administration,” he said. “(F)rom 2009 to 2015, black America’s unemployment rate turned to the worst numbers that we have seen as a community. It was the very policies that he pushed that caused this disparity.”