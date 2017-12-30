LA Times Points Out What Happens Like Clockwork Every 20 Hrs Since Charges Against Weinstein

The final few months of 2017 have shown an increasing rate of sexual misconduct accusations, with more people coming forward with their experiences, some with allegations from years ago.

A new Los Angeles Times report revealed that, on average, every 20 hours since Oct. 5, a different powerful person has been accused of misconduct.

This trend started after Harvey Weinstein was accused on sexual harassment and assault.

Currently 84 people have made allegations against him.

A powerful person has been accused of sexual misconduct at a rate of nearly once every 20 hours since Weinstein. Read all 98 names and accusations: https://t.co/38FbmaNvRq (7/7) pic.twitter.com/YMF70T2vWa — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 29, 2017

The report is displayed as a scrolling timeline starting on Oct. 5 and outlines each accusation since Weinstein in the form of a mini-report.

Each entry includes the name of the accused and his or her position, and then fills in the blank for the categories “accused of,” “number of accusers,” “response” and “result.”

The “response” and “result” sections also include a link to the source where the information was found by the Times to compile into their graph.

It also categorizes each powerful person accused by industry. The Times found that 51 work in arts and entertainment, 18 in politics, 21 in media, four in the hospitality industry and four in other industries which include technology, sports or venture capitalism.

The first person to start the 20-hour trend was Andy Signore, the creator of the “Honest Trailers” YouTube channel. Two people accused him of “propositioning, lewd comments, (and) intimidation,” but he denied the allegations.

According to Deadline, Signore was fired by Defy Media’s Screen Junkies where his show airs on YouTube.

Most recently, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski became the 98th person accused in this trend. On Dec. 26 he was accused of groping singer Joy Villa.

Twitter users reacted to the report.

Not every entry in the Times’ list is a male. Andrea Ramsey, a Kansas Democrat congressional candidate, was “accused of firing employee for refusing her sexual advances.”

Although she denied the allegation, Ramsey pulled out of the 2018 congressional race, according to the Times.