President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday night to warn Kim Jong Un that the nuclear firepower of the U.S. is much larger than the arsenal possessed by North Korea.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.'” Trump wrote Tuesday. “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

Trump’s warning comes days after Kim’s New Year’s Day speech that included a threat to the U.S. with nuclear warfare, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“The United States should know that the button for nuclear weapons is on my table,” the North Korean dictator said Monday, adding that the U.S. mainland, “is within our nuclear strike range.”

Kim stated that the country’s supposed nuclear arsenal would not be used unless his country felt threatened, the Associated Press reported.

“This year, we should focus on mass-producing nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles for operational deployment,” Kim continued. “These weapons will be used only if our security is threatened.”

The commander in chief, who played koi on Sunday when asked for his thoughts on Kim’s statements, added more clarity to his position with his Tuesday tweet.

When asked about Kim’s statements on Sunday, Trump only said, “Well see, we’ll see,” according to The Washington Post.

On Tuesday, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned The Hermit Kingdom after receiving word that the country might be preparing to conduct further missile testing.

“I hope that doesn’t happen. But if it does, we must bring even tougher measures to bear against the North Korean regime,” Haley stated.

But while tensions between the U.S. and North Korea are at an all-time high, a breakthrough was reached Wednesday morning when the North called the formerly severed hotline of neighboring South Korea.

As noted by CNN, the hotline was out-of-service for almost two years.

North Korea reportedly shut-down the hotline in February 2016 as retaliation to the closing of a border factory that was operated by both countries.

South Korea’s Unification ministry reported that the two countries were on the phone for 20 minutes, checking “technical issues of the communication line.”

The North reportedly called for a second time several hours later, displaying a potential willingness to open up communications with South Korea.