Another day, another CNN anchor getting into a shouting match with a high-level White House staffer.

On Wednesday, Kellyanne Conway, who serves as counselor to President Donald Trump, went toe-to-toe with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

Cuomo, the brother of New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, took issue with Conway’s continued talk of Hilary Clinton.

In response, Conway offered the host a deal.

“We beat (Clinton) fairly and squarely in this country through this democratic-elected process. And look, so many people still can’t get over the election result that your network called wrongly again and again,” Conway said.

Cuomo, speaking over his guest, objected to her point and stated that Conway is the one who can’t stop talking about the twice-failed presidential contender.

“Says my friend who can’t keep Hillary Clinton’s name out of her mouth,” he said.

That’s when the senior White House staffer offered up a proposal.

“Excuse me, I’ll make you a deal, Chris. I’ll never talk about her again, but then you can’t talk about the 2016 election because she lost that election!”

The CNN host, rejecting the assertion that his show is biased regarding the 2016 election, denied that he spoke about Clinton.

“I’m not. I haven’t mentioned the election once,” he said.

“And I never do because Russian interference matters and it doesn’t de-legitimize the president’s victory. You guys are frozen in that moment. That’s why you bring up Hillary Clinton,” he continued.

“That’s why you are having her investigated.”

Cuomo’s statement was in reference to the Justice Department’s inquiry regarding whether the Clinton Foundation took part in a pay-to-play scheme or other illegal acts while Clinton served as secretary of state, according to The Hill.

Conway — who as a senior White House aide and Trump’s former campaign manager has had to endure a year of accusations that the 2016 election wasn’t entirely legitimate because of alleged Russian collusion — didn’t back down.

“Chris, nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton, I promise you. … You’re talking about the 2016 election. Don’t tell us that we’re talking about it,” she said.

“We won this election and we’re going to win the next one.”

The two continued to speak over one another, with Cuomo once again bringing up the meeting between Trump campaign staffers and a Russian lawyer — a meeting that revolved around Russian adoption policy.

The heated exchange came just days after CNN’s Jake Tapper became so enraged during his interview with White House senior aide Stephen Miller that he abruptly cut off to commercial break, saying he didn’t want to “waste” his viewers’ time any longer.

“I get it. There’s one viewer that you care about right now and you’re being obsequious, you’re being a factotum in order to please him, OK?” Tapper said to Miller. “And I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time.”