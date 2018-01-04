Fox News’ legal analyst revealed his predictions for what President Donald Trump will do and what will happen in 2018.

Judge Andrew Napolitano made his predictions in the form of a 20-question multiple-choice test with his answers on the bottom.

He first predicted that in 2018, the Democrats would win control the House of Representatives, Republicans will keep control of the Senate and “the key issue in the congressional races will be whether or not to impeach President Trump.”

A more scary prediction is at the end of 2018, Napolitano thinks the U.S. and North Korea will be engaged in a land war. And President Trump and Vladimir Putin will “threaten each other over Russian military forces in Finland.”

Trump will presumably build the wall along the Mexico border “without congressional authorization” and he will also “renounce building the wall.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

The president will also launch a “I Am the Greatest” tour and start by hosting the show “Saturday Night Live,” according to Napolitano.

He will also apparently embrace global warming “as part of a deal he will later renounce.”

Trump is not the only one who is predicted to be making moves in 2018. Napolitano predicted that former Gov. Christie will be on MSNBC, but then “hate it because it is too much work.”

Sen. Ted Cruz will be challenged “by a popular and wealthy Republican congressman from Texas.”

Former President Barack Obama will apparently be shunned by his own political party, Napolitano predicted.

Napolitano also predicted the winners of the World Series and Super Bowl this year. The Los Angeles Dodgers will win as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Supreme Court will “find that the right to carry arms outside the home is protected by the Second Amendment.”

Four events will happen one year from today: Catholics will be able to receive the Holy Eucharist even if they are divorced and remarried, the Federal Reserve will retain “artificially low interest rates,” Trump’s wealth will be revealed and “Hillary and Bill Clinton will have been indicted by a federal grand jury for operating a criminal enterprise.”

RELATED: Napolitano: Mueller Isn’t Done Yet – ‘Ultimate’ Target Is Trump

He concludes his prediction by saying, “In the long run, everything the government has it has stolen, everything the government says is a lie and that government is best which governs least.”

Napolitano is a former judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey.

It will be interesting to see if any of his predictions come true.