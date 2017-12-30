The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled against two Christian bakers who declined to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple because of their religious beliefs.

This decision upholds a $135,000 fine against the bakers for the 2013 incident, NBC News reported.

In Jan. 2013, Aaron and Melissa Klein of Sweet Cakes by Melissa bakery near Portland, Oregon, refused to make a wedding cake for Rachel and Laurel Bowman-Cryer.

When Rachel Bowman-Cryer and her mother went into the bakery with the intent to order a cake, Aaron Klein told them they did not make cakes for same-sex ceremonies because of their “religious convictions,” the case read.

The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries ordered the Kleins to pay the Bowman-Cryers emotional distress damages in 2015.

The decision was appealed in March 2017, with the couple arguing that it violated their rights of free speech and religious freedom as artists.

The Oregon Court of Appeals made its final ruling this week in favor of the Bowman-Cryers, according to NBC.

“It does not matter how you were born or who you love. All of us are equal under the law and should be treated equally,” the Bowman-Cryers said in a statement. “Oregon will not allow a ‘Straight Couples Only’ sign to be hung in bakeries or other stores.”

First Liberty Institute, which represented the Kleins, said through a media release that it was “disappointed” in the court ruling, but would review options for further appeal with the couple.

“Today, the Oregon Court of Appeals decided that Aaron and Melissa Klein are not entitled to the Constitution’s promises of religious and free speech,” Kelly Shackelford of First Liberty Institute said. “In a diverse and pluralistic society, people of good will should be able to peacefully coexist with different beliefs. We are disappointed that the court ruled against the Kleins.”

The U.S. Supreme Court heard a similar case earlier this month: Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.

That case involves a Christian baker, Jack Phillips, who refused to make a custom cake for David Mullins and Charlie Craig’s wedding reception.

A main topic of discussion for the case is whether or not the cake serves as creative expression, and is thus entitled to receive protection under the First Amendment.

The Supreme Court has been called to create a formula to differentiate between “purely expressive conduct, mixed expressive conduct, and non-expressive conduct, for purposes of a possible speech-based exemption to public accommodation laws,” The Daily Caller reported.

This could also be applied to other businesses that deal with weddings, such as jewelers and dress makers.

A decision is expected to be made by June 2018.