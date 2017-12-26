Western Journalism

Unthinkable Happens On Runway Moments After Plane Lands

By Caterine DeCicco
December 26, 2017 at 2:15pm

A massive storm across the Northeast made for a difficult landing for one JetBlue passenger jet.

Conditions were difficult at Logan International Airport in Boston on Christmas Day. The whiteout caused airport officials to shut down runways, although one was able to be used late in the morning with delays throughout the rest of the day, according to WBZ-TV.

Late Monday night, JetBlue Flight 50 struggled to touchdown on that runway during the storm.

Airline officials reportedly told WSVN that as the plane from Savannah, Georgia, landed, it went off the taxiway and into the grass.

Authorities say no injuries were reported.

“JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah to Boston went off a taxiway shortly after landing at approximately 7:15 p.m,” JetBlue officials said in a statement to WSVN. “No injuries have been reported at this time. Buses transported customers from the aircraft to the terminal.”

Pictures on social media showed first responders arriving to help folks off the plane.

Airports were not the only places struggling on Christmas.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reportedly deployed 151 pieces of equipment throughout the state, while the speed limit was reduced to 40 mph on the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to WBZ-TV.

MassDOT officials urged travelers to stay off the roads as much as possible.

“We really advise stay in as much as you can and if you have to go out, take it slow and leave lots of space,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement to WBZ-TV.

On the positive side, the storm gave Bostonians their first white Christmas in 14 years.

