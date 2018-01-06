Production of the game show “Jeopardy!” has been halted so that host Alex Trebek can have time to recover from surgery he underwent last month to take blood clots out of his brain.

Trebek, 77, had to be taken to the hospital on Dec. 15 due to complications from a fall in October. On Dec. 16, doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles performed brain surgery on the host, according to Deadline.

In a video posted to the show’s official YouTube channel on Thursday, Trebek explained what happened.

“Some of you might have heard by now that during the holiday break, I had a slight medical problem,” Trebek said, before noting that subdural hematoma, or a build-up of blood in the brain, was the nature of the medical emergency.

“Surgery was performed. After two days in the hospital, I came home to start recovery,” he added.

“The prognosis is excellent and I expect to be back in the studio taping more “Jeopardy!” programs very, very soon. And I want to thank all of you for your concern.”

Many on Twitter expressed their well wishes for Trebek, indicating that they hope the host is back to full strength soon.

Sending the best to Alex Trebek, one of the really good guys in television. He’s recovering from a fall. Rarely has anyone performed so well for so long on TV! — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 5, 2018

If there's one person who should live forever, it's probably Alex Trebek. https://t.co/Br7hSNAxOs — CJ Gates (@ceejgates) January 5, 2018

I hope Alex Trebek has a good recovery because he’s a national treasure ❤️😂 — Noelle Neff (@noelle_neff) January 5, 2018

Page Six reported that Trebek should “resume taping ‘Jeopardy!’ in mid-January.”

Due to the fact that the show’s episodes are taped months in advance, the program is expected to continue airing. However, the annual College Championship — scheduled to be taped this month — will now be filmed in March and not air until April.

It’s not the first time in recent years that Trebek has had health problems.

The host suffered a heart attack in 2012, and in 2015, he had to undergo knee surgery, according to Page Six.

In May, Trebek signed a contract extension that will ensure he hosts “Jeopardy!” through at least the 2019-2020 television season. Trebek has hosted the game show since 1984.