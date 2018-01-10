Senior meteorologist for Fox News Channel had the perfect response to a viewer who asked her to “stop allowing fox to dress you in those short skirts.”

In an opinion piece Janice Dean wrote for Fox News, she revealed one of the “fun compliments” she receives on her Facebook page.

“Dear Janice please stop allowing fox to dress you in those short skirts. They are not flattering on you. Your an attractive lady, love the 80’s hair, but your legs are distracting every time you walk on screen.”

She then shared her response:

“Hi JoAnn, Fox doesn’t dress me. I dress myself. I’m sorry if you don’t like my legs. I’m grateful I have them to walk with,” she wrote. “I don’t look like the typical person on TV, and I’m proud to be a size 10. Imagine that! You can always turn the channel if you’re offended by my huge legs. Hope you don’t mind. I may share your post with everyone on my FB page. All the best, Janice.”

Dean has had Multiple sclerosis for over 10 years, she revealed in her article, and said she is lucky to have her legs.

“My big legs have always been a sore spot for me — but now more than ever I am proud of them,” she wrote. “Because with MS, I could lose my ability to walk literally any day. So I’ve learned to be proud of my legs, and am grateful for them every day of my life.”

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, MS “is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.”

More than 2.3 million people across the globe are affected by MS.

Twitter users responded to Dean:

@KatiePavlich @JaniceDean Just shows you don’t know what anyone is struggling with so stop commenting on physical appearance. — Lorijoe (@Lorijoe5) January 10, 2018

You and your legs are beautiful!! Thank you for sharing. As a fellow MS patient, I am always encouraged by your writings. I hope that woman only ever has to worry what her legs look like and never if they will still work in 20 years — Sarah (@hahsmh03) January 10, 2018

Dean’s first MS nurse, Jen, was one of the many who wrote words of encouragement on the meteorologist’s Facebook page in response to the vicious remarks.

“Dear Janice, I LOVE those strong legs. I LOVE that you stand tall, walk, run, squat, lunge, skip, jump and hop on those legs,” Jen wrote. “You are blessed and a blessing to have STRONG legs!!! Wear skirts proudly and show your STRONG legs!!! Love you my angel.”

Dean has been a part of Fox News Channel since January 2004.