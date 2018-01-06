The Secretary of Defense spoke to reporters at the Pentagon Friday about his top concern for 2018.

“I don’t have concerns,” James Mattis said. “I create them.”

Multiple reporters tweeted the Defense Secretary’s statement.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis talked to reporters at the Pentagon this afternoon. Asked his biggest military concern in 2018, he responded: “I don’t have concerns. I create them” — Marcus Weisgerber (@MarcusReports) January 5, 2018

What is your greatest military concern in 2018?#SecDef Mattis: “I don’t have concerns I create them.” — Elizabeth McLaughlin (@Elizabeth_McLau) January 5, 2018

Their Twitter followers did not find Mattis’ words comforting.

That's…uh… That's not the most comforting reply for a guy who manages the worlds largest military in the middle of a protracted low-intensity conflict and rising nuclear tensions. — Name (@Amanda_Kerri) January 5, 2018

No, you work for the man who creates them. You just implement them — The Most Stable Genius (@Redneck_Dem) January 5, 2018

One Twitter user voiced his appreciation for the Secretary of Defense.

People sleep good at night knowing that there are good guys willing to do bad things to evil people for good of National and international interests safety and security! — Kevin (@KevRTAMidwest) January 5, 2018

Mattis’ frank words have given him the nickname “Mad Dog,” and Friday’s statement is not the first time he has answered a question with the assertion that he creates concerns of other nations.

In May, the Secretary of Defense outlined the goal of the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State in an interview with CBS.

“Our intention is that the foreign fighters do not survive the fight,” Mattis said.

CBS host John Dickerson asked him: “What keeps you awake at night?”

“Nothing,” Mattis responded. “I keep other people awake at night.”

Seven months after the new annihilation strategy was implemented by Mattis, fewer than 1,000 fighters from the Islamic State group remain in Iraq and Syria.

“Due to the commitment of the Coalition and the demonstrated competence of our partners in Iraq and Syria, there are estimated to be less than 1,000 ISIS terrorists in our combined joint area of operations, most of whom are being hunted down in the desert regions in eastern Syria and Western Iraq,” an emailed statement from the coalition read.