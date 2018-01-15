Jackie Mason: Anti-Trump Celebs Act Like Oprah’s Speech Was Better Than The Gettysburg Address

Leave it to actor and comedian Jackie Mason to call-out the entertainment industry’s dramatic response to Oprah Winfrey’s recent Golden Globes speech.

“You know what Oprah Winfrey did? Nobody knows,” the famed comedian retorted. “You know what they know? They know one thing that she’s one of the richest people in America, therefore, you know hwat she should do? She should be president.”

“You know why? Because she made a speech,” Mason continued.

“This is one of the greatest speeches they ever heard. Not one of the greatest. The greatest,” he added. “Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address was nothing compared to her. The greatest speech in history.”

Mason continued to call out the entertainment industry’s response to Winfrey’s award acceptance speech.

“Nobody ever made a speech in the history of the world like Oprah Winfrey. You know why they say this? Because they finally got an enemy for Trump,” the comedian added.

However, according to Mason, the left has no clue why they believe Winfrey’s speech was worthy of a presidential run.

“Not only did she make the greatest speech in history, she’ll make the greatest president in history,” he patronized. “Because you know what she stands for? They don’t know either.”

As reported by The Western Journal, Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Golden Globes award show.

After receiving the honor, Winfrey gave a speech tinged with references to the “#MeToo” movement, an initiative that has taken social media by storm after a multitude of sexual misconduct allegations involving high-profile celebrities surfaced.

The speech prompted some on the left to call for a presidential run from Winfrey.

The “Time’s Up” pins and black and white attire worn by celebrities during the event to signify an alliance with anti-sexual harassment initiatives also weren’t off-limits to Mason’s criticisms.

“Ironically, you know who wasn’t invited to the affair? The victims of the sexual harassment that disturbed them so much!” Mason said. “If it disturbs them, why didn’t they invite them to the Golden Globes? Where are those people? I’ll tell you where, they’re anywhere in the world except there.”

He added that the celebrities who claim to be in alliance with victims of sexual assault “wouldn’t even tolerate the idea of them coming to the Golden Globes.”

Mason isn’t the first to call-out the hypocritical and nonsensical nature of Winfrey’s speech and celebrities’ reactions to it.

Political commentator Ben Shapiro responded to Winfrey’s speech by criticizing her use of the “your truth” moniker, a phrase used by the social justice left that states an individual’s subjective perception of an event is an objective fact.

There is no such thing as “your truth.” There is the truth and your opinion. https://t.co/oLg7vL9lFM — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 8, 2018

Others on social media, including actor James Woods, criticized Winfrey’s friendship with Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced film producer whose name is now synonymous with the rampant sexual misconduct present in the entertainment industry.

While the hypocrisy of Winfrey’s speech and the entertainment industry’s reaction to it has been widely publicized, the television host may follow through with a run for political office.

“It’s up to the people,” Stedman Graham, Winfrey’s long-time partner told the Los Angeles Times. “She would absolutely do it.”