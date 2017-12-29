Trump derangement syndrome reached new levels this week when critics of the president reacted to an apparently frivolous detail in Ivanka Trump’s vacation photos.

On Tuesday, the eldest daughter of the president tweeted heartwarming photos of her family enjoying a day out boating.

To any kid, this fish is a trophy! 🐟 🎣 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wSpMZ0aFkQ — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 26, 2017

At the surface, the photos appeared to be completely innocent, with Jared Kushner and their son, Theodore, fishing and enjoying the Florida water.

However, detractors quickly noticed something terribly wrong.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

In the very far distance, clearly unbeknownst to the Kushners, a boater was flying a Confederate flag. The flag, of course, has for years been interpreted as a symbol hate and racism for many, but it appeared the Kushners had no idea the flag was even there.

Huffington Post writer Ashley Feinberg zoomed in on the image so her followers could see what the naked eye would typically miss.

Feinberg was far from the only person to point out the Confederate flag that happened to be flying in the background.

Do you think Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are racists? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to our news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Walter Shaub, who served as a director of the Office of Government Ethics under President Barack Obama, openly surmised it was a “dogwhistle” to white nationalists.

Confederate flag over Jared's shoulder. Couldn't find four photos without one? Or is this a dogwhistle? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 26, 2017

Miranda Yaver, a freelance writer who’s been published in The New York Times, also cried foul.

Hey @IvankaTrump, what's up with the confederate flag in the background up the upper right picture? https://t.co/0mLjJ04j9i — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) December 26, 2017

RELATED: Farmers’ Markets Are Now Being Labeled Racist

Many on social media were convinced the photo was a subtle message of racism.

#Trump #racism on display for all to see with their favorite flag — Jaloney Caldwell (@sunbeanz) December 28, 2017

It should be noted that both Kushner and Ivanka are Orthodox Jews. In fact, Kushner’s grandparents survived the Holocaust before they immigrated to the United States.

Thankfully, wiser arguments prevailed, with many of the same people getting lampooned for their assertions.

This is almost as good as that time Zeke Miller blamed the Romney campaign bus for driving by a home with a confederate flag on the lawn https://t.co/cRUISTURep — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 27, 2017

Seriously, I cannot stand the Trumps, but this comment is ridiculous. They are fricken family photos on a public lake. They probably never saw it, I know I probably would not have noticed and I am a photographer, Get a life, — Doug Smith (@cyclist451) December 28, 2017

People also pointed to another photo with a controversial, and much clearer, image in the background — the point being that you can’t always control what’s in the background of your picture.

Obama's support for Marxism and brutal assassinations on display for all to see: pic.twitter.com/fo4V6EBaLQ — Don Fredrick (@Colony14) December 29, 2017

Ivanka has not responded to the hoopla over her boating photos.