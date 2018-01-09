Media mogul and famed television host Oprah Winfrey received widespread acclaim from a variety of sources for her speech at the Golden Globes Sunday as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille award.

Praise from her address came from those on both sides of the political spectrum, including one surprising, yet nationally known figure — first daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump.

In a tweet posted Monday, Trump noted that she had seen Winfrey’s “empowering & inspiring speech” at the Golden Globes. She then encouraged everyone to come together to say “#TIMESUP,” a reference to the viral hashtag making the rounds on Twitter that called for an end to sexual harassment and assault.

“Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes,” Trump tweeted. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say # TIMESUP.”

Trump’s tweet was seen as somewhat surprising, considering many people are calling on Winfrey to run for president in 2020. If she did run as a Democrat and win her party’s nomination, Winfrey would go up against Ivanka’s father, President Donald Trump.

As noted by The Daily Beast, Ivanka Trump’s father was on the minds of multiple Hollywood celebrities who slammed the first daughter for her tweet praising Winfrey’s speech.

They took issue with what they saw as hypocrisy from the Ivanka Trump, as her father has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 15 women. As The Western Journal reported, Winfrey used much of her speech to address the flurry of sexual misconduct scandals that have recently rocked the entertainment industry.

Actress Alyssa Milano, for instance, told the first daughter she should “make a lofty donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers.”

Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018

Model Chrissy Teigen’s response was much more simple and direct.

“(E)w go away,” she tweeted.

ew go away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2018

In her trademark fashion, vocal Trump administration Rosie O’Donnell issued a somewhat difficult-to-interpret reply to Ivanka Trump’s tweet.

“(T)ime is up vanky for u – daddy and jared – oprah knows – so do we … awaken child – now or never – u have 3 babies woman,” O’Donnell wrote. “(T)ry harder.”

time is up vanky for u – daddy and jared – oprah knows – so do we … awaken child – now or never – u have 3 babies woman ♥️❤️♥️ try harder — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 9, 2018

Male celebrities also seemed to think Ivanka’s tweet was hypocritical.

“What about the 16 counts of sexual harassment and assault leveled against your dad. Oh and the access HOLLYWOOD tape, oh and how he’s openly stated he’s sexually attracted to you his daughter, what about that?” actor Adam Pally wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

“She’s a self-interested phony whose family is actively working as hard as they can to destroy the cause she is pretending to care about. But sure, defend her bulls— as vehemently as you defend other people’s earnest calls for change,” said writer Michael Schur.

She's a self-interested phony whose family is actively working as hard as they can to destroy the cause she is pretending to care about. But sure, defend her bullshit as vehemently as you defend other people's earnest calls for change. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 9, 2018

“You do realize that the #1 person #TIMESUP for is YOUR DAD, right?” tweeted actor Aasif Hakim Mandviwala, who is known professionally as Aasif Mandvi.

You do realize that the #1 person #TIMESUP for is YOUR DAD, right? #25thAmendment https://t.co/dr3No4Soan — aasif mandvi (@aasif) January 9, 2018

These sentiments were echoed by Michael Wolff, the author of a new book called “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which is highly critical of the president.

“Who does she think her father is?” Wolff asked during a Monday appearance on ”MSNBC’s “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell.”

“What does she think this White House is about?”

In her acceptance speech on Sunday, Winfrey had addressed the wave of sexual misconduct allegations that have rocked the movie industry in recent months.

“I’m especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up to share their personal stories,” she said.

“I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue.”

As reported by CNN, the speech fueled speculation that the media mogul could challenge Trump in 2020.

When asked about this possibility, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said: “We welcome the challenge, whether it be Oprah Winfrey or anybody else.”