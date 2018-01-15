Some Iranian protesters are thankful for the stance President Donald Trump has taken in solidarity with their cause, which stands in sharp contrast to the position taken by then-President Barack Obama during the national uprisings in 2009.

“We thank you President Trump. We call on all of the supporters of the people who press this regime from different fronts, to put pressure with you and overthrow with us,” an Iranian activist told Fox News in broken English from the streets of the Islamic Republic.

“These uprisings have just begun. People are not at all willing to give up,” another activist stated.

Protesters further told FNC that they support harsh sanctions being put in place on their country to force political change.

“They should impose major sanctions on the regime,” one protester stated. Another said there “should be sanctions for human rights violations.”

One protester said their goal is democratic government.

“In Iran taxis and buses and public places, you heard people talking that they are happy that the United States and President Trump is actually taking actions on the side of the Iranian people and as you know, the overthrow of this regime and establishment of a free country is in the interest of the entire world,” the demonstrator stated.

“This support should continue, and years of appeasement should end. People are very determined and do not retreat despite this severe crackdown.”

Trump has repeatedly conveyed his backing of the Iranian people in their push for greater freedom.

Earlier this month, the president tweeted that he has “such respect for the people of Iran” and praised them for “finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime.”

Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their “pockets.” The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

On Friday, Trump announced, for one last time, that he was waving sanctions against Iran in compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Fox reported he gave the European allies, who are signatories on the agreement, four months to change the deal’s terms or the U.S. will look to scrap it.

The president said in a statement regarding the decision, “We are also supporting the brave Iranian citizens who are demanding change from a corrupt regime that wastes the Iranian people’s money on weapons systems at home and terrorism abroad.”

“And crucially, we are calling on all nations to lend similar support to the Iranian people, who are suffering under a regime that is stifling basic freedoms and denying its citizens the opportunity to build better lives for their families—an opportunity that is every human being’s God-given right,” he added.

Trump then noted that Obama took an entirely different approach to dealing with the Iranian regime with completely predictable results.

“All this stands in stark contrast to the policy and actions of the previous administration,” Trump said. “President Obama failed to act as the Iranian people took to the streets in 2009. He turned a blind eye as Iran built and tested dangerous missiles and exported terror. He curried favor with the Iranian regime in order to push through the disastrously flawed Iran nuclear deal.”

Trump listed four changes that must happen to the agreement for the U.S. to remain in it.

First, Iran must permit the immediate inspection of all sites requested by international inspectors. Second, any bill the president signs “must ensure that Iran never even comes close to possessing a nuclear weapon.”

Third, Trump wants the provisions of the agreement to have no expiration date, rather than its current 10 years. Finally, he is calling on Iran’s development and testing of missiles to be subject to severe sanctions.

In a recent oped for The Washington Post, Vice President Mike Pence reiterated the administration’s commitment to stand with the people of Iran.

“The last administration’s refusal to act ultimately emboldened Iran’s tyrannical rulers to crack down on the dissent,” Pence wrote. “The Green Revolution was ruthlessly put down, and the deadly silence on the streets of Iran matched the deafening silence from the White House. To this day, many Iranians blame the United States for abandoning them in their hour of need.”

“Today, the Iranian people are once again rising up to demand freedom and opportunity, and under President Trump, the United States is standing with them. This time, we will not be silent,” the vice president continued.

He concluded the piece, “We stand with the proud people of Iran because it is right, and because the regime in Tehran threatens the peace and security of the world. That is the essence of American leadership, and as the people of Iran now know, the United States is leading on the world stage for freedom once again.”