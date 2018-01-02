A replica of the famous statue featured in the 1982 film “Rocky III” has been sold to a buyer who can truly appreciate it more than most.

Actor Sylvester Stallone, who starred as Rocky Balboa in the series of films about the fictional boxer, purchased the statue of his character for $403,657 after it was put up for sale by SCP Auctions.

The bronze statue of Rocky is one of two backup copies that were made of the original, which was used in the film. The statues were sculpted by Thomas A. Schomberg, according to CBS Sports.

Before being bought by the actor, the bronze replica had been housed in the San Diego Hall of Champions, which has now been closed.

The original, meanwhile, currently stands outside the the Philadelphia Museum of Art, ESPN reported.

Last week, the 71-year-old Stallone shared a video to Instagram of the statue, which is over 12 feet tall and weighs at least 1,800 pounds, being brought into his Los Angeles home.

In the video, the actor can be heard saying that Rocky will “rise again,” as well as, “He’s down, but he ain’t out.”

“Welcome home,” the actor added. “It only took him, what, 41 years to get to California?”

On Christmas Day, Stallone posted a picture showing him posing in front of the statue alongside “Terminator” star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

With Stallone, the statue has found its perfect home, according to David Kohler, the president of SCP Auctions.

“Rocky Balboa is one of the most beloved characters ever conceived in Hollywood,” Kohler told ESPN.

“The Rocky statue is an enduring symbol of hope and a reminder that an underdog can become a champion through hard work, determination and hustle. We are thrilled that this statue now resides with Rocky’s creator, Sylvester Stallone,” he added.

Stallone has starred as Rocky Balboa in seven films, including “Creed,” a spinoff to the “Rocky” series that came out in 2015.

He will reprise his role in “Creed II.” Stallone announced in October that he would be directing the film, but then said in December that Stephen Caple Jr. would direct it instead.

The three-time Oscar nominee also starred in the “Rambo” films, among many other film credits.