Huckabee Watches New Churchill Movie, Instantly Spot Something About Trump

By
December 27, 2017 at 11:38am

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee praised President Donald Trump after seeing the new film “The Darkest Hour.”

The film tells the story of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, “who must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler, or fight on against incredible odds,” after being newly-appointed to office, according to the description by IMDb.

After watching the movie, the father of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted “in @realDonald Trump we have a Churchill.”

Huckabee referenced Chamberlain who was Britain’s prime minister before Churchill and is remembered for giving up part of then-Czechoslovakia to Germany in 1938 before he declared war in 1939 when Adolf Hitler invaded Poland, according to the Washington Examiner.

He also asserted that the film depicts “what real leadership looks like.”

However, Twitter critics did not agree with the former Arkansas governor’s comparison.

Before his inauguration in January, Trump personally asked for Churchill’s bust to be put back in the Oval Office after its removal during former President Barack Obama’s tenure.

“The Prime Minishter is happy to loan the Churchill bust to the White House and will be delighted to view it on display when she visits this Spring,” a spokesperson for Prime Minister Theresa May told The U.K. Sun.

The bust was presented to then-President George W. Bush in 2001 where it stayed in the office throughout his presidency until Obama replaced it with a bust of Martin Luther King Jr.

In October, Churchill’s grandson Nicholas Soames called Trump a “daft twerp” in response to a Trump tweet linking rising crime rates in the U.K. and “Radical Islamic terror.”

A professor of British history at Columbia University also disagreed with the connection between Trump and Churchill. Although he had political enemies, Churchill was “more self-regarding and less inclined to compromise than most successful British politicians,” and “had a hard-right view of British national and imperial interest,” according to The New York Times.

