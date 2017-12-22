A homeless man is being hailed as a hero by police in South Carolina who say he intervened to assist a female officer being assaulted while trying to make an arrest.

Cray Turmon witnessed the officer struggling with the suspect before she was violently pushed to the ground, according to Fox News.

“She’s a woman slammed to the ground and she’s an officer,” Turmon later said in explaining his motivation for getting involved.

When he saw her hit the ground, he said it was obvious the assailant had simply overpowered her.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

“She’d done everything she could,” Turmon said, noting the situation was “going to get ugly” if no one came to officer Ashley Hardesty’s aid.

“Something had to be done,” he said.

The Columbia Police Department has since recognized Turmon for being the individual who did what he knew needed to be done, as WACH reported.

A certificate Turmon received from police recognized his “extraordinary actions to preserve life and aid public safety.”

Photos from the commemoration ceremony were widely shared on social media.

“We’ve got a hero among us” Chief of @ColumbiaPDSC thanking Cray Turmon, the man who helped an officer arrest an aggressive suspect . He says he didn’t want to see anymore violence. Hear what the local hero has to say tonight @wachfox

Related story: https://t.co/JQTmUsJD70 pic.twitter.com/wRHclPffcO — Michelle Zhu (@MichelleZhuWACH) December 20, 2017

Chief Skip Holbrook officially recognized his contribution, and the woman he assisted was there to thank him in person.

“Officer Hardesty was able to shake Mr. Turmon’s hand for helping her without a second thought,” the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

RELATED: This Cop Is the Perfect Example of Why Americans Love Our Police

Gratitude in the Season of GivingThe holiday season doesn't always mean receiving a tangible gift outfitted with… Posted by Columbia Police Department, SC on Wednesday, December 20, 2017

“Judging by the smiles on their faces, the gifts exchanged were far more important than what can be found under a Christmas tree,” the department said.

As for the man officials say pushed Hardesty to the ground during the altercation, police identified him as 39-year-old Donald Songster Brown. He has been arrested and faces charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping stemming from allegations that he punched a woman at a local business, brandishing a knife and threatening her and others with further violence.

Turmon said that as he made the decision to get involved, he did so with Brown’s safety, as well as the officer’s, in mind.

“It’s something inside of me that I’ve done seen before and I’m just tired of seeing the violence,” he said. “The next step would probably be fatal, so I think I was trying to save his life, also.”