Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, charged that special counsel Robert Mueller would “love to get (President) Trump’s scalp.”

“Mueller I have said since day one, since he was appointed, he’s bad news. He’s out for a scalp,” the conservative congressman stated on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday. “He would love to get Trump’s scalp. He would love to be the hero of the left to take out Donald Trump; he will do everything he can to do that.”

Gohmert further contended that the controversial text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok–who was removed from Mueller’s team last summer–and his then alleged mistress, FBI attorney Lisa Page, will not impede the special counsel from pressing on toward his objective.

“Mueller is not going to be deterred by these people falling around him. He wants a scalp, and he’d love to get POTUS. If he cannot get the president, He’ll take a Mike Flynn, and it was kind of sad the way that all happened,” Gohmert said, adding, “We’re in some dangerous waters going forward.”

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

According to Fox News, the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz informed Mueller last summer of anti-Trump text messages drafted by Strzok.

In one text message from August 2016, Strzok wrote Page, “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way (Trump) gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” possibly referring to then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Though Mueller had Strzok reassigned, Gohmert still does not have confidence in Mueller’s leadership as special counsel in the Russia investigation.

“My impression is, since the day Mueller went in, he has not been the upstanding, fair guy that people have painted him as being,” the representative said. “He did more destruction to the FBI, he weakened the FBI more so than J. Edgar Hoover, or anybody ever did. He purged the training records of anything that affected radical Islamists … He just consistently shows disdain toward people who are very conservative. He’s a problem.”

Gohmert also stated he will be happy to see McCabe, who reportedly plans to retire shortly after the new year, leave the FBI’s ranks.

“He can’t go fast enough. Anyone who has that much disrespect for the Republican Party for the president of the United States. This goes way beyond just having a political opinion like everybody does,” said Gohmert.

According to The Washington Post, McCabe is waiting until he becomes eligible for full retirement benefits.

Trump tweeted last week, following The Post report, that McCabe is “racing the clock.”

RELATED: Fox News Contributor Issues Prediction About Trump Impeachment

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

In another tweet, Trump indicated that McCabe had a conflict of interest with regards to the Hillary Clinton email investigation, due to his wife accepting $700,000 in campaign contributions from Clinton ally Virginia Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s Super PAC.

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

Earlier this week, Trump charged the FBI used the “pile of garbage” Russia dossier to target his campaign.

WOW, @foxandfrlends “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.” And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017

The president noted that Fox reported “the FBI cannot (after all of this time) verify claims in dossier of Russia/Trump collusion.”