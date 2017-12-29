As 2017 comes to a close, it’s important to reflect on the countless doomsday predictions made about the year.

As Republican Donald Trump was sworn in as the country’s 45th president in January, many critics claimed his tenure would bring about the End of Times, convinced he didn’t have the capabilities or the temperament to serve as commander in chief.

However — contrary to left-wing prophesy — we are still living and breathing, repeal of net neutrality did not destroy the Internet and the GOP tax plan did not lead to Armageddon. In fact, our economy is booming and Trump’s agenda is running at full steam.

In celebration of the end of year, here is a list of the worst 2017 predictions made by Trump’s haters.

Prediction: Trump won’t serve a full year

Made by: Tony Schwartz

Tony Schwartz, co-author of Trump’s “The Art of the Deal” who went on to became a huge critic of the president, said repeatedly that the Republican president would not be able to serve a full year in office. The professional writer took to Twitter several times throughout 2017 to predict Trump would resign due to Robert Mueller’s investigation.

I still believe (and pray) Trump will resign by year end to avoid worse humiliation – e.g.indictment by Mueller, or 25th amendment removal. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) October 12, 2017

With less than a month left in Trump’s first full year, it’s pretty obvious Schwartz — and so many others — got this one wrong.

Prediction: The U.S. economy will plunge under Trump

Made by: Rick Newman

Rick Newman, a columnist for Yahoo Finance and an apparent expert on financial issues, made a prediction immediately following Trump’s upset win that his presidency would bring gloom to the economy, even surmising that a recession could occur if his economic proposals become reality.

Not only did we avoid a recession, but American workers are currently enjoying an economic boon thanks to initiatives the president spearheaded. Stock markets have reached record highs. Major U.S. companies announced pay raises, bonuses and added investments because of the GOP tax plan. Economic growth has been at its fastest pace in years, and because of tax reform, many are predicting the pace will rise even faster next year.

In fairness, Newman offered an end-of-the-year mea culpa.

Prediction: GOP tax reform won’t pass

Made by: Bill Kristol

Bill Kristol, editor-at-large of The Weekly Standard, is perhaps the most well-known “Never Trump” conservative. The longtime political commentator did not vote for the Republican presidential nominee and has since been an avid critic of the current administration.

Believing Trump would fail at steering major legislation, he predicted in August that GOP tax reform would not be passed this year.

Tax reform won't even get a vote in Congress this year. I'd be surprised if it made it through committee in either house. https://t.co/WMJBpwKrmZ — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 29, 2017

Tax reform did more than pass committee. After successfully making its way through both chambers of Congress and getting Trump’s signature, it’s now the law of the land.

For added reference, The Atlantic made a list in 2011 of erroneous Kristol predictions.

Prediction: Trump will be a do-nothing president

Made by: Josh Barro

Josh Barro, a senior editor at Business Insider, predicted that the new Republican president would accomplish absolutely zilch.

“My bet on a Trump tax legacy: nothing,” Barro wrote at the time, making the same prediction about health care reform and other legislative priorities.

His forecasts proved wrong. Not only did Trump push through major tax reform, he was able to gut a major part of Obamacare by repealing the health care mandate — all in one sweeping bill. Along with legislative wins, Trump has appointed federal judges at a record-setting pace and utilized executive orders to push through a conservative agenda.

Prediction: The FBI investigation will sink Trump

Made by: Virtually every Trump critic

“Here’s what Manafort’s indictment tells me: Mueller is going to go over every financial dealing of Jared Kushner and the Trump Organization,” Sam Nunberg, a former Trump campaign aide stated to Vanity Fair in November.

“Trump is at 33 percent in Gallup. You can’t go any lower. He’s f—ed,” Nunberg predicted.

The topic, of course, was in reference to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russian officials. While evidence suggests that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, no such evidence exists that anyone on the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials to sway the election.

Shocked and angered at Trump’s upset win over Hillary Clinton, many critics want to believe he cheated his way to victory. The rush to judgement may have led major establishment news outlets to report erroneous information about alleged collusion. For example, both ABC News and CNN reported misinformation regarding the investigation, leading to reprimands and even firings over the erroneous reports.

Allegations that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia existed since the 2016 election. Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the inquiry.

Over seven months of investigation and countless predictions later, the president is still standing.