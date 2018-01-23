Republican Reps. Trey Gowdy and John Ratcliffe appeared Monday night on Fox News to discuss newly revealed text messages that add to accusations that the FBI may be harboring anti-Trump bias in their investigation of Russian collusion.

The texts in question are between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, two FBI agents who were having an affair around the time of the 2016 election and proven to have a strong dislike for Trump, made clear from previously released text messages.

Among the new texts recently made public, Strzok implied to Page that a “secret society” exists among federal agents to prevent Donald Trump from entering the White House.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

“We know about this ‘insurance policy’ that was referenced in trying to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president. We learned today about information that after — in the immediate aftermath of this election — that there may have been a ‘secret society’ of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI, to include Page and Strzok, that would be working against him,” said congressman Ratcliffe while appearing on FNC host Martha McCallum.

“I’m not saying that actually happened, but when folks speak in those terms, they need to come forward to explain the contexts with which they use those terms.”

It’s still unclear what Strzok meant when he referenced a “secret society,” but as congressmen Ratcliffe and Gowdy pointed out, these questions need to be answered.

This is not the first time a message from Strzok has called into question the impartiality of the FBI investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign. In fact, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s discovery of the text messages between Strzok and Page led him to kick the two off the Russia probe earlier last year.

Do you believe the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign is biased? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to our news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In another text message between the two lovers, Strzok implied that there was some sort of “insurance policy” in place in the event that Trump were to win the presidency.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office …that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” the married Strzok wrote to Page.

The Department of Justice announced last week that they have somehow lost five months worth of texts between the two FBI agents. On Friday, Sen. Ron Johnson received a letter from the Department of Justice explaining texts between Strzok and Page from Dec. 14, 2016, to May 17, 2017, were no longer available.

Republicans on Capitol Hill have cried foul over the matter and now the FBI must prove that the disappearance of these text messages between Strzok and Page was not a result of FBI malfeasance, according to Fox News.

RELATED: White House Video Showing Trump’s First Year Accomplishments Is Epic

“It is possible these text messages that are missing, perhaps they really were lost. Perhaps it is another strange coincidence,” Ratcliffe stated. “It makes it harder and harder for us to explain one strange coincidence after another.”

Concern over the text messages doesn’t stop there. Other messages appear to indicate that bias played a part in the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton’s misuse of classified emails — an investigation Strzok also played a part in.

In one exchange, Strzok and Page appear to suggest that then-FBI Director James Comey decided to exonerate Hillary Clinton of wrongdoing before interviewing her. This would contradict Comey’s past claims that he did not make a decision until after he interviewed Clinton at the closing end of his investigation.

“Well, I don’t think that former director Comey could have been more clear (in his Congressional hearing) that the decision wasn’t made until after that July 2 interview, and that’s the way that it should’ve been,” Ratcliffe said.

“But those text messages that we saw earlier today indicate that Lisa Page, Peter Strzok and (former attorney general) Loretta Lynch all apparently knew on the 1st of July that Hillary Clinton wasn’t going to be charged.”

There is now serious talk in Congress over the possible formation of a second counsel to investigate the mounting evidence of bias in the FBI investigation of the Russian/Trump collusion in the 2016 investigation.