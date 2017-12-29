Western Journalism

Bernie Sanders Supporters Secretly Love Trump’s Tax Cuts

By
December 29, 2017 at 4:00pm

Despite Democrat leaders’ complaints about the GOP tax bill, supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders supporters secretly love the plan, and they didn’t even know it.

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz went into New York City’s liberal neighborhood in the East Village to see how Sanders’ supporters felt about the new tax plan.

Horowitz wanted to see people’s true thoughts on the tax bill, so he pretended that the bill was written by Sanders.

The video first shows him asking their opinions on the GOP tax bill.

“I feel like it’s just another excuse for rich people to get a break on paying taxes,” one man said.

A woman added, “It doesn’t have much stuff in it for the middle class working Americans.”

“Bernie came out with a competing plan,” Horowitz then lied. “I want to give you some of his points, and see what you think of it.”

He then proceeded to outline some of the GOP tax bill points, and the people seemed very receptive to it.

“I think that’s a good plan,” one individual responded.

“It’s all just rational with Bernie, and with Trump it’s not,” another concluded.

Then Horowitz, dropped the fact that this plan was actually the Republican tax plan.

“Why aren’t they showcasing those aspects?” an individual asked. Another thanked Horowitz for “opening my mind to that.”

Twitter users reacted to the video.

“This would be the first time I would sit here and say well the Republicans might be doing something well,” a man in the video concluded.

Tags: Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, New York, Republicans, tax reform, video

By: on December 29, 2017 at 4:00pm

