After Oprah Winfrey’s highly publicized speech at the Golden Globes sparked speculation of a presidential run, actor James Woods tweeted three pictures of her with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Winfrey, who starred in The Weinstein Company film “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” in 2013, is shown hanging on his shoulder in one picture posted by Woods.

In another, she appears to be showering affection on Weinstein.

Finally, in a third photo, Winfrey offers what looks to be a reassuring hand to Rita Ora, as Weinstein reaches over to touch the young singer.

As reported by The Western Journal, British actress Kadian Noble said that Weinstein used Winfrey and actress Naomi Campbell to fool her into believing he would further her acting career.

Noble had met Weinstein in 2014 at a British Academy Film Awards after-party.

There, Weinstein allegedly introduced Noble to Winfrey and Campbell, before telling Noble that he had an interest in her acting ability.

Noble claimed to have been impressed by Weinstein after she witnessed Winfrey “swinging off his arm.”

The actress recounted that instead of helping her career he only wanted to have sex with her.

Woods also took NBC to task for tweeting a picture of Winfrey from the Golden Globes with the caption, “Nothing but respect for OUR future president,” The Daily Wire reported.

NBC later took the tweet down explaining a “third party agency” posted the picture for the NBC Entertainment Network, and it was in reference to a joke host Seth Meyers told in his opening monologue.

But assure our followers we will still work behind the scenes to enable the #DNC agenda as always! https://t.co/GfT5aE8GwS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2018

Woods quipped in response, “But assure our followers we will still work behind the scenes to enable the #DNC agenda as always.”

CNN reported Monday that Winfrey is “actively thinking” about running for president in 2020.

One unnamed source said the conversations about a run for office goes back several months, but Winfrey has not made a decision.

Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, who attended the Golden Globes with her on Sunday, told the Los Angeles Times afterwards that a presidential bid is “up to the people.”

“She would absolutely do it,” he added.

Earlier in the evening, Meyers fed into the speculation with a joke at the Globes.

“Oprah,” Meyers said, looking out at her in the audience, “in 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents Dinner — jokes about how he was unqualified to be president — and some have said that night convinced him to run. So if that’s true, I just want to say: Oprah, you will never be president! You do not have what it takes!”

Asked about a potential Winfrey run, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said President Trump would “welcome all comers,” according to The Washington Times.

Gidley stated, “We welcome the challenge, whether it be Oprah Winfrey or anybody else.”