German intelligence officials confirmed that Denis Cuspert, also known by his rapper name Deso Dogg, was killed in Syria on Wednesday.

The intelligence reports said he was killed in the town of Gharanji by an airstrike, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

The Islamic State group reportedly posted eight graphic photos saying that they were of Cuspert’s bloody corpse on the Telegram messaging app.

Cuspert had reportedly joined the Islamic State terror group in 2014, and was put in charge of propaganda.

He is allegedly the producer of the videos of “Jihadi John” beheading British and U.S. prisoners with a knife, the Daily Mail reported.

Daily Mail reported that he also helped distribute the video recordings of the beheading of British citizens David Haines and Alan Hemming.

Three years ago, the Pentagon falsely reported that Cuspert was killed in a 2015 airstrike, but he resurfaced in pictures a few days later.

Cuspert was compared to Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propagandist, because of his ability to twist words and sell the idea of Holy War to Muslims in Germany.

Intelligence officials reported that he lured young Germans to fight for the Islamic State terror group by showing them videos of paradise for those who die in battle.

A 125-page dossier on Cuspert’s crimes was submitted to the United Nations by the German government in 2015.

He was born to a Ghanaian father and German mother in 1975, but his father left the family when he was a baby.

The Daily Mail reported that Cuspert’s hatred for the U.S. stemmed from his violent relationship with his U.S. Army soldier stepfather.

“I grew up with racism,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “Though my mother is German, some teachers back then would call me ‘Negro’ and treat all Muslim kids bad.”

He also said that he robbed his first tourist at the age of 15.

“I met up with my eight buddies early in the evening, we had knives and guns, and we would go out robbing,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “There were rules: no grandmas, no women and no children.”

Cuspert also married a FBI translator during her investigation of him. Daniela Greene lied to her bosses and warned her new husband about the ongoing investigation. After she fled back to the U.S., she was sentenced to two years in prison.

In November, the rapper reportedly announced that he was ending his music career to become an Islamic preacher named Abou Maleeq.