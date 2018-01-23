Rev. Franklin Graham spoke to Fox News about President Donald Trump’s defense of the Christian faith during his first year in office.

“I’m just grateful for the president,” he began. “I applaud what he has done this first year even though he’s been attacked since day one.”

Graham praised Trump’s defense of Christians in America and across the world on “Fox & Friends” Sunday morning.

“The world is attacking Christians because they hate the name of Christ. And President Trump has been defending Christians,” he said. “I find it refreshing to have a president who’s not afraid to say Jesus, he’s not afraid to have prayers where people end in the name of Jesus. We’ve never had this, not in my lifetime. He defends the Christian faith more than any president in my lifetime.”

The reverend pointed to the president’s use of the phrase “Merry Christmas” instead of “Happy Holidays” as an example.

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

“The secular world wants to take Christ out of Christmas,” Graham said. “It’s the name of Jesus Christ that they hate.”

He further asserted that Americans should support Trump because “he’s the president.”

“Whether you voted for this man or you didn’t, it doesn’t matter because he’s the president,” he said. “And if he succeeds we all succeed. If he fails we all fail.”

Graham added that the economic growth under Trump is “incredible” and everyone is benefiting from it.

“We all are benefiting from this man. he’s a businessman, he’s not a politician. And that’s what I think is so good, he doesn’t play by the politicians rules,” he said. “He’s a businessman who’s trying to fix a broken system.”

The reverend also acknowledged that Trump is not “President Perfect.”

“He’s got his flaws like we all do. But he is certainly trying to fix this nation so that it will be better for my grandchildren and his grandchildren.”

In an NBC News interview last week, Graham defended the president among allegations of an affair with Stormy Daniels and said that it “is just a news story, and I don’t even know if it’s accurate.”

“Our country’s got a sin problem, and I believe if these politicians in Washington would recognize the moral failure of so many of their policies that maybe we could fix it.”