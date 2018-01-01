Western Journalism

Steve Harvey Sparks Fashion Fury on New Year’s Eve

January 1, 2018 at 10:39am

Steve Harvey was picked to host Fox’s New Year’s Eve telecast from New York City’s Times Square, but many people found his outfit funnier than his jokes.

With temperatures below freezing, Harvey bundled up in a white wide-brimmed hat, a large white overcoat and black gloves.

Twitter users roasted Harvey’s fashion choice, despite the obvious need to stay warm.

His outfit was compared to many different cartoon characters, and many people on Twitter insisted that he had borrowed someone else’s coat.

Some people compared him to celebrities or fictional characters actors portray on TV.

Others thought he looked more like a cartoon character.

More Twitter users just made jokes about the comedian’s attire as a whole.

Harvey’s fashion choice definitely caused a stir before the ball dropped at midnight in the Big Apple.

During the show, Harvey also officiated the New Year’s Eve wedding of co-host Maria Menounos and her boyfriend Kevin Undergaro, the New York Daily News reported.

