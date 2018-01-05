Political commentator Dick Morris, who once served as a top adviser to former President Bill Clinton, rejoiced Friday at news he said proves the FBI is “closing in” on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Chastised FBI Closes in on Hillary!” Morris wrote on Facebook as the caption for his latest “Lunch Alert” video.

The FBI, Morris said, “has begun to clean up its act,” perhaps after being “lectured” by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Morris cited “two major statements” from the FBI that put Hillary Clinton “in a tough position” — the release of the original draft of the statement in which former FBI Director James Comey announced that Clinton would not be prosecuted for her use of a private, unsecured email server; and a report that the Clinton Foundation is being investigated by the bureau.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

As The Western Journal reported, there were numerous edits made to Comey’s statement — written on May 2, 2016 — including five references describing her actions as “grossly negligent.”

Legal experts have noted this is significant because that is the legal standard found in the relevant statute regarding the mishandling of classified material.

One particularly damning portion that was struck from Comey’s statement, which he delivered to the press on July 5, 2016, read: “Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statute proscribing gross negligence in the handling of classified information and of the statute proscribing misdemeanor mishandling, my judgement is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.”

According to Morris, though, it is now clear that Comey’s editing “was designed to protect Hillary.”

Morris went on to point out that Comey’s staff had originally “found that there was a very good likelihood that the emails (Clinton) had used were accessed by foreign intelligence sources.”

These edits, Morris, said, show that the agents with the bureau — who were “violently biased in favor of Hillary and against Trump” — were trying “to provide an insurance policy” in case Donald Trump was elected president.

According to Fox News, it was FBI agent Peter Strzok who changed the language describing Clinton’s actions from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless.”

Text messages released by the Department of Justice’s Inspector General showed Strzok had a strong anti-Trump bias.

RELATED: Just In: Geraldo Issues Stunning Response To Criticism of Trump’s Mental Fitness

In the texts, Strzok described Trump during the 2016 campaign as a “loathsome human” and an “idiot,” and found the prospect of him being president “terrifying.”

Strzok’s alleged mistress, FBI attorney Lisa Page, texted him, “There is no way he gets elected,” to which he replied, “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office … that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

“Andy” apparently referred to then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who served under Comey. Following the release of the text messages, McCabe, 49, reportedly indicated he will be retiring early this year.

Morris then discussed the other piece of major news involving Clinton and the FBI — a report from The Hill saying that bureau agents in Little Rock, Arkansas, are investigating the Clinton Foundation’s involvement in pay-to-play schemes and other illegal activities.

He said the foundation’s activities are “begging to be investigated,” and “at last,” they finally are.