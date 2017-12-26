In the wake of President Donald Trump’s controversial recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Pope Francis addressed rising Middle East tension in his Christmas Day message from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City this week.

As IJ Review reported, the pontiff used Monday’s holiday address to call for increased communication between Palestine and Israel as the two enemy nations work toward an elusive two-state solution.

“Let us pray that the will to resume dialogue may prevail between the parties and that a negotiated solution can be reached, one that would allow the peaceful coexistence of two states within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders,” he said.

Francis cited the children living within that disputed territory as a reflection of Christ.

“We see Jesus in the children of the Middle East who continue to suffer because of growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians,” he said.

His Christmas remarks came less than a week after the United Nations general assembly voted to condemn Trump’s Jerusalem declaration.

That vote came days after the United States vetoed a U.N. security council measure that would have reversed the decision, which is set to involve the move of America’s Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley echoed Trump’s sentiment on the vote, promising the administration “will be taking names” and suggesting foreign aid could be cut to those nations that sided against America’s interest.

At the UN we're always asked to do more & give more. So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl, abt where to locate OUR embassy, we don't expect those we've helped to target us. On Thurs there'll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names. pic.twitter.com/ZsusB8Hqt4 — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 19, 2017

According to Reuters, the pope weighed in on Trump’s pronouncement earlier this month.

On Dec. 6, the same day Trump declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel, Francis spoke out against the disruptive change.

He defended the “status quo” in the region, expressing concern that any further disturbance could exacerbate the situation and lead to even more serious conflict.

Some violent protests have erupted in the wake of the announcement, reportedly leading to at least a dozen deaths in recent weeks.

In his fifth Christmas address, Francis focused largely on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its impact on the youngest victims of that violence.

Referring to the “winds of war” that are “blowing in our world,” the pope said that “Christmas invites us to focus on the sign of the child and to recognize him in the faces of little children, especially those for whom, like Jesus, ‘there is no place in the inn.'”

Francis also used his message to voice support for refugees around the world seeking asylum.