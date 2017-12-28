As longtime Sen. John McCain continues his battle with brain cancer, Arizona Republicans are quietly eyeing his seat in the event it becomes vacant.

Numerous GOP operatives in the state, including strategists and aides, have slowly begun preparing for the possibility that McCain’s health further deteriorates, according to The Hill.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., conducted surveys to gauge his standing in the race to replace outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake, and his chief of staff has been in contact with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s staff regarding McCain’s seat.

Gosar, like most others, doesn’t want to appear disrespectful while McCain is still serving in the Senate.

“At this time my prayers are with Sen. McCain. There will be a time and a place for any political discussion in due course,” Gosar stated.

Other Republicans have been more direct about their desire to replace the longtime senator.

In July, former state Sen. Kelli Ward, who made an unsuccessful primary challenge against McCain in 2016, publicly said that he should retire his seat and allow her to replace him.

Ward has so far been focusing on her campaign to replace Sen. Jeff Flake, who announced earlier this year he would not be running for re-election in 2018.

“We are laser focused is on winning Jeff Flake’s seat, which we are in prime position to do,” Ward campaign chairman Ed Rollins said.

“If a situation arises where an appointment is needed, the governor should appoint another strong conservative, who can partner with Dr. Ward after she wins.”

Former congressman Matt Salmon, who currently serves as a lobbyist at Arizona State University, has also shown a desire in replacing McCain.

“He has an interest in serving in the Senate, yes, but he has no interest in lobbying for a vacancy that doesn’t exist,” an anonymous source close to Salmon stated. “He feels he has absolutely no role in that decision anyway.”

However, early jockeying could prove to be career suicide for these Republicans.

Gov. Doug Ducey, the man who would appoint a replacement should McCain leave, has expressed public outrage over such a disrespectful act.

“I have found it a little bit off color, some of the prognosticators and pundits who have been making these predictions as to the senator’s outcome. I think people should be praying for him and rooting for him,” the GOP governor said.

“To the politicians out there that have been openly lobbying for this position, they’ve basically disqualified themselves by showing their true character.”

McCain, who won re-election in 2016, was not previously expected to leave office until his term expired in 2022, but recent health scares have opened up the possibility that the senator — who has been a mainstay in Arizona politics since the 1980s — may be stepping down from his position sooner.

Over the summer, a shocked country learned that the Republican senator was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

McCain is battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer — and the same ailment that claimed the life of former vice president Joe Biden’s son, Beau Biden.

While announcing his intention to battle the disease head-on, medical treatment has left McCain visibly weaker and more tired as he continues his work in the Senate.

He is regularly seen traveling the halls of Congress in a wheelchair and colleagues say he appears more tired.

The 81-year-old lawmaker was not able to participate in the historic GOP tax vote earlier this month, returning to his home state to seek medical treatment and spend time with family.