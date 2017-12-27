For 147 years, residents of Elliott County, Kentucky, have voted for every Democrat presidential candidate, until Republican nominee Donald Trump came along, according to The Associated Press.

“He was the hope we were all waiting on, the guy riding up on the white horse. There was a new energy about everybody here,” Steven Whitt, the local diner owner said. “I still see it.”

The president remains popular in the Appalachian Mountain community, even if he hasn’t delivered on all of his promises in his first year.

One of Whitt’s regulars and a retired pipe fitter, Wes Lewis, added that Trump has “already done enough to get my vote again.”

Trump’s rants on Twitter scroll across the bottom of the diner’s television, according to the AP, but the allegiance of the town is with the president.

“One thing I hear in here a lot is that nobody’s gonna push him into a corner,” Whitt expanded. “He’s a fighter. I think they like the bluntness of it.”

The unemployment rate in the town has dropped slightly to 7.6 percent, the AP reported.

“With the opposition he’s had, I think he’s pulling the plow pretty good,” Lewis said. He also cited new cars in people’s driveways and new coal rigs headed into town as proof that people are feeling confident about the future. “For the longest time, under Obama, all we saw were trucks being pulled on wreckers, because people turned belly up, they went broke.”

The registered Democrat agrees that the Russian collusion allegations are part of a witch hunt and anyone against Trump are also against people like Lewis, according to the AP.

“They don’t care if we starve to death out here, because they don’t care the first thing about anybody other than their pockets being full,” he said. “Donald Trump doesn’t care about that because Donald Trump’s pockets are already full. That’s the reason I’ve stuck with him.”

The entire community, however, is not as optimistic about the future. Gwenda Johnson pointed out that the budget proposed by Trump could wipe out programs many people depend on like food stamps, disability coverage and the Affordable Care Act.

“I fear that when they finally realize that Donald Trump is not the savior they thought he was — if they ever come to that realization — the morale in these rural areas will be so low that they will not ever put faith in anyone again,” she told the AP.

With the old fashioned style of the diner and beliefs of the town, people from outside Elliott County assume the community is full of Republicans.

“They think we’re the most conservative Republicans they ever met,” Whitt said. “And we say, no, we’re all Democrats.”

The diner owner told the AP he wouldn’t change his registration because he didn’t think his parents would vote for him in the next county coroner election if he ran as a Republican.

Lewis commented on whether or not Trump could pull off everything he promised.

“Here’s the big thing,” he said. “If Trump lies to us, it won’t be anything different than what the rest of them always did.”