A far-left representative said that he would build the wall himself if it meant a deal for DREAMers covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Rep. Luis Gutierrez told CNN that he would trade “a brick for lives” even though the wall is offensive to him.

“If that’s what it’s going to take to take 800,000 young men and women and give them chance to live freely and openly in America, then I’ll roll up my sleeves, I’ll go down there with bricks and mortar and begin the wall.”

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

“It’s insulting to me and people like me that have come to this country. People of my generation will do what we have to do because that’s what we do for younger people,” Gutierrez said. “As repugnant as it is to us, we will finance it.”

Rich Lowry wrote in the National Review that he is skeptical of this offer.

“Even if everyone in Washington has the best of intentions, a Wall is unlikely to be built anytime soon, given the logistical, legal, and bureaucratic challenges,” he said. “And Democrats don’t have good intentions. If they take back Congress, surely one of their first priorities will be to defund and stop whatever Wall has been authorized.”

Do you think Trump will take the Dems up on their offer to fund the wall? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to our news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

After a deal was made Monday to end the three-day government shutdown and fund the government for another three weeks, President Donald Trump put out a statement regarding a future deal on immigration reform.

“As I have always said, once the Government is funded, my Administration will work toward solving the problem of very unfair illegal immigration,” he added. “We will make a long-term deal on immigration if, and only if, it is good for our country.”

He then tweeted that he wants “a big win for everyone.”

Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown. Now I want a big win for everyone, including Republicans, Democrats and DACA, but especially for our Great Military and Border Security. Should be able to get there. See you at the negotiating table! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018 RELATED: Just In: Trump Just Roasted Jim Acosta, Gives Him A Brand New Nickname

The current spending deal that the president signed will keep the government funded through Feb. 8, a mere eight days earlier than the original bill that failed to pass on Friday, leading to the shutdown in the first place.

But Democrat leaders in Congress opposed that bill on the basis that it did not address the roughly 700,000 illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

The impasse from Friday’s failed negotiation was broken after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky agreed to address the DACA issue, but some remain worried the deal fell short of Democrats’ original request regarding immigration, as there is nothing to bind Republicans to the recent deal.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who helped to negotiate the bill that ended the shutdown, stated that if McConnell did not hold to his promise of addressing DACA by Feb. 8, the Kentucky Republican “will have breached” trust.

The key part of the legislation regarding immigration is the codification of the DACA program, which would protect nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as minors from deportation.

In September, Trump gave Congress six months to negotiate a bill regarding DACA, as the current program would come to a close by March 2018.