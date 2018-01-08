Twitter users raged over actress Elisabeth Moss’ speech at the Golden Globes and called her a hypocrite for urging gender equality as a Scientologist.

Moss, who won the Golden Globe award for best actress for her role in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” paraphrased a quote from Margaret Atwood’s book of the same name during her acceptance speech, praising women “who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice,” according to Fox News.

Twitter users had none of it, however, and published a barrage of posts calling Moss out as a hypocrite in light of her support for and membership in the Church of Scientology, which actively protects members accused of sexual assault or harassment.

“We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print, and we are writing the story ourselves,” Moss said, paraphrasing Atwood’s writing.

As I say at every award show: Elisabeth Moss funds and defends an organization that profits off of human trafficking and child abuse. Her pretty words mean nothing. pic.twitter.com/OdnDY3pVFa — Ryan Houihan (@RyanHoulihan) January 8, 2018

Elizabeth Moss is a Scientologist which is a modern day version of the Handmaids Tale. #golden globes wear https://t.co/U25pBUwxv5 — CEDRIC BIXLER ZAVALA (@cedricbixler_) January 8, 2018

I certainly hope these same people will also call out radical Islam & how women are abused. The Handmaid's Tale #GoldenGlobes #ElizabethMoss pic.twitter.com/MqoPmmgQGm — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 8, 2018

Elizabeth Moss is a Scientologist, a religion that actively silences women (see: Danny Masterson) while covering up their own faults, and they aggressively go after those who dare speak up against them. But, she's wearing black in support of #TimesUp . So… ??? #GoldenGlobes — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) January 8, 2018

I was literally just crying about how Elizabeth Moss is absolutely perfect… only to find out she's a scientologist? All ya faves, man. — Dayana Sarkisova (@dsarkisova) January 8, 2018

Elizabeth Moss says victims don’t need to be silenced. That’s interesting for her to say when her religious group, Scientology, silences people from speaking to family members all the time. 🤔 #GoldenGlobes — Shauntay Hinton (@MissUSA2002) January 8, 2018

The Church of Scientology most recently garnered criticism for allegedly protecting actor Danny Masterson, star of “That 70s Show” and “The Ranch,” from several allegations of sexual assault.

Moss normally does not speak about her involvement in the Church of Scientology or about its practices, but recently defended the Church in response to a fan’s question on Instagram, denying that it silences members from seeking outside help like law enforcement and media.

“Question though, does it make you think twice about Scientology? Gilead (the fictional country in the show) and Scientology both believe that all outside sources (aka news) are wrong and evil … it’s just very interesting,” the fan asked, according to Page Six.

“That’s actually not true at all about Scientology. Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me. The most important things to me probably. And so Gilead and ‘THT’ hit me on a very personal level,” Moss responded.

Chris Shelton, a former member of the Church of Scientology and of Sea Org — a legally nonexistent fraternal order of the most dedicated Scientologists — told Fox News that Moss’ portrayal of the Church as tolerant is patently false and that coverups for members accused of sexual assault are par for the course.

“The church works to protect the church first,” Shelton told Fox. “(The Church of Scientology) considers anyone outside the church to be a ‘wog,’ which is a defamatory word describing non-members … It creates an ‘us versus them’ mentality (and tells) members that ‘wogs’ at law enforcement won’t protect them.”

Actress Leah Remini, also a former Scientologist, has also stirred rampant criticism against the religion with her Emmy Award-winning docu-series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” which documents the church’s abusive practices and its harassment of former members.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.