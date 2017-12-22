Recount elections in Virginia’s House of Delegate races are so close, the winner of one razor-thin battle — and with it control of the chamber — is to be decided by drawing a name from a hat.

Virginia Republicans took a shellacking in November, plummeting from a 66-34 GOP majority in the House of Delegates to what is now a 51-49 majority.

Democrats were able to flip 15 state House seats in what was seen by many as a wave election for their party.

Recounts are taking place following several close races, and the possibility of Virginia Democrats wresting control of the chamber still exists.

At the center of the fight is the 94th state House District, an area covering portions of Newport News.

Republican Del. David Yancey survived his election over Democrat challenger Shelly Simonds by a mere 10 votes. The closeness warranted a recount.

Upon the recount effort, Simonds emerged victorious by just a single vote — this result would have flipped the seat and made the House of Delegates into a 50-50 partisan split, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

However, Yancey’s campaign successfully argued for the inclusion of one vote that was previously tossed aside — the voter had filled in circles for both Yancey and Simonds.

Upon further inspection, the voter in question had crossed out Simonds’ name, indicating the filled bubble by her name was a mistake. The ballot also included votes down the line for other GOP candidates.

The court’s decision Wednesday now means both candidates have exactly 11,608 votes.

In what has become the wildest turn of events in Virginia’s political history, the State Board of Elections has ruled it will decide the winner of the tied election by placing both candidates’ names in a hat and drawing a name at random.

State officials are trying to figure out what the next steps will be.

The Washington Post reported names would be drawn from a bowler hat, but The Associated Press indicated that the board may use a tricorn hat to pick between Yancey and Simonds.

“I imagine we’ll probably get together next week,” James Alcorn, the State Board of Elections Chairman, said. “We could call an emergency meeting later this week.”

Alcorn says ties are uncommon for state races, but not so much for local ones.

“In those situations, the electoral board typically draws names out of a hat. I believe one locality uses an old fashioned tri-corner hat for these occasions,” he stated. “The state board typically draws names out of a glass bowl when we’re picking the order of candidates for the ballot.”

Virginia Democrats have derided the court’s decision.

“Today’s decision by the court was wrong, and Delegate-elect Shelly Simonds should have been certified the winner,” said attorney Marc Elias, who is managing Democrat candidates’ recount strategy. “We are currently assessing all legal options before us as we fight for a just result.”

Another hotly contested race is still ongoing in Virginia’s 28th state House District.

Republican candidate Bob Thomas emerged victorious Thursday following a recount, but Democrat Joshua Cole is not yet conceding, according to The Charlottesville Daily Progress.

Thomas won on Election Day by a mere 82 votes over Cole. A subsequent recount proved him the winner again, but by only 73 votes.

Cole’s campaign, however, has filed a lawsuit over the outcome, citing major problems in the election that resulted in at least 147 votes going to the wrong district.

“This fight is not over until every vote is cast and counted in the proper district,” Cole said.