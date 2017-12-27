The Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo” is attempting to push back his trial date from April to August or September of next year.

Joaquin Guzman’s lawyers say that they can’t properly prepare his defense by April when the trial is currently scheduled.

During his trial, Guzman will face 17 drug-related charges related to his alleged leadership of the Sinaloa Drug Cartel, according to Raycom.

It has been reported that the trial could last three to four months.

Guzman, who is known for breaking out of two Mexican prisons, was brought to the U.S. last year to face trial for drug-trafficking and is currently being held in a federal jail in Manhattan.

In lawyer Eduardo Balarezo’s court filing in Brooklyn Federal Court, he claimed that the April trial date would not allow ample time to prepare due to the large amount of government evidence and Guzman’s restrictive jail conditions, New York Daily News reported.

Guzman’s lawyers are asking to put the date off because they haven’t received enough money to adequately prepare for the trial, according to NBC News.

“Due to Mr. Guzman’s conditions of confinement and his inability to speak with specific family members to request that counsel’s fees be paid, the defense is insufficiently funded at this time to be properly prepared for a trial less than four months away,” Balarezo said.

Guzman is resistant to push back the date because of the restrictive conditions of his imprisonment, NBC reported.

He is kept in his cell for up to 23 hours a day without any visitors beside legal counsel because he had escaped Mexican jails twice.

Balarezo wrote a letter in November to a federal judge asking for a neurological examination — which was approved — for Guzman because of “a marked deterioration” in his client’s mental state, as reported by NBC.

“During the last month Mr. Guzman has suffered a marked deterioration in his mental state,” the letter said. “This deterioration has manifested itself in his inability to remember people, places and events. Specifically, he has complained about 1) auditory hallucinations; 2) the government ‘recording’ his cell and legal visits; 3) feeling persecuted; and 4) depression.”

Guzman will be back in court in January. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, but if convicted he could carry out a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to Raycom.

His wife Emma Coronel Aispuro and two daughters visited him in the New York jail right before Christmas. The two have been married since 2007, and his young wife feared he would be murdered by Mexican prison guards when he was in their custody, U.K. Daily Mail reported.

Victor Manuel “El Senor” Felix-Felix, an associate of Guzman, has also been handed over to U.S. custody in San Diego after an eight-year undercover investigation.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that “El Senior” would face charges of heading a money-laundering and cocaine trafficking operation for the benefit of Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel. He is also reported as the father-in-law to one of Guzman’s sons and godfather to one of Guzman’s children.