An investigation by STAT and The Boston Globe has uncovered controversy about what really happens behind the scenes of the show “Dr. Phil.”

Multiple guests have come forward with their stories of what occurred before they were interviewed by show host Phillip McGraw.

One story in the investigative piece is about Todd Herzog who won the reality show “Survivor,” but was battling alcoholism when he went on McGraw’s show in 2013.

Herzog had to be carried onto the stage and lifted into a chair when he appeared on set because he was intoxicated. “I’ve never talked to a guest who was closer to death,” McGraw commented on camera. When McGraw breathalyzed his guest on stage, Herzog was three times over the legal driving limit with blood alcohol content of 0.263.

The STAT and The Boston Globe reported what really happened before Herzog got on stage. According to Herzog, the struggling alcoholic was put in a hotel to detox for two days before the taping of the show.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

He was sober when he got to the set, but found a bottle of Smirnoff vodka in his dressing room. After he drank the bottle, he claimed that someone handed him a Xanax to “calm his nerves.”

“You know, I get that it’s a television show and that they want to show the pain that I’m in,” Herzog said. “However, what would have happened if I died there? You know, that’s horrifying.”

Dr. Maureen Boyle confirmed that combining alcohol and Xanax could be deadly, and said that no one should detox from an alcohol addiction without medical supervision.

“The important thing here, this isn’t a TV drama,” she said. “This is someone’s life.”

The show’s director of professional affairs Martin Greenberg denied the allegations about leaving alcohol in Herzog’s room and that a staff member gave him Xanax, and stated that they are “absolutely, unequivocally untrue.”

“We do not do that with this guest or any other,” he said in a statement.

Another guest Marianne Smith claimed that a show staff member directed her to an open-air drug market to find heroin for her detoxing niece, Jordan Smith, who was going through withdrawal because there was no medical assistance available.

STAT and the Globe pushed for an explanation of medical assistance or lack there of when guests arrive for the taping of the show.

RELATED:

At first Greenberg responded that the show was not responsible for monitoring guests, and then later in a written response signed by Greenberg said that guests were supervised “100% of the time.”

Through a lawyer, Greenberg followed up again, saying: “We mean 100% of the guests agreeing to treatment. It does not mean that a guest is being monitored 100% of the time.”

Some of McGraw’s own employees have also filed lawsuits against him over his treatment of guests and employees. Leah Rothman, a former segment director, accused McGraw of threatening employees over leaks to the media.

McGraw has not been a licenses psychologist since 2006, STAT and the Globe reported, but he holds a doctorate in psychology. He became “Dr. Phil” after working with Oprah Winfrey, and started his own show in 2002.