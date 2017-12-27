While enjoying Christmas break at his Mar-a-Lago resort, President Donald Trump took time to issue bold economic predictions for the coming year.

All signs are that business is looking really good for next year, only to be helped further by our Tax Cut Bill. Will be a great year for Companies and JOBS! Stock Market is poised for another year of SUCCESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017

“All signs are that business is looking really good for next year, only to be helped further by our Tax Cut Bill. Will be a great year for Companies and JOBS! Stock Market is poised for another year of SUCCESS!” President Trump tweeted Tuesday.

This is not the first time he has been bullish about the American economy, having made numerous public statements about the benefits of the GOP tax plan and roaring markets under his tenure.

The Stock Market is setting record after record and unemployment is at a 17 year low. So many things accomplished by the Trump Administration, perhaps more than any other President in first year. Sadly, will never be reported correctly by the Fake News Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

Our big and very popular Tax Cut and Reform Bill has taken on an unexpected new source of “love” – that is big companies and corporations showering their workers with bonuses. This is a phenomenon that nobody even thought of, and now it is the rage. Merry Christmas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2017

By most accounts, GOP tax reform appears to be an economic boon to American workers and employers.

Immediately following its passage in Congress last week, major American-based companies announced pay raises, bonuses and added investments.

Wells Fargo and Fifth Third Bank, two major financial institutions, declared wage increases and bonuses for its employees — directly crediting the tax plan.

“We want to invest in our most important asset — our people,” said Greg Carmichael, Fifth Third president and CEO. Carmichael said the tax cut would provide an opportunity for the bank to “reevaluate its compensation structure and share some of those benefits with its talented and dedicated workforce.”

Fifth Third plans to pay over 13,500 employees a bonus and raise their employee minimum wage to $15 an hour.

AT&T, a telecom giant that employs nearly 300,000 people, made similar statements that same day, pledging a $1,000 bonus to over 200,000 U.S. workers.

“Congress, working closely with the President, took a monumental step to bring taxes paid by U.S. businesses in line with the rest of the industrialized world,” AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said in a statement.

The wave of corporate announcements quickly turned into a tsunami.

Comcast also said it would be dolling out $1,000 bonuses to more than 100,000 “eligible frontline and non-executive employees.”

Boeing, a well known aerospace company and government contractor, revealed its intention to invest $300 million in employee training and education, charitable projects and facility improvements across the United States.

“On behalf of all of our stakeholders, we applaud and thank Congress and the administration for their leadership in seizing this opportunity to unleash economic energy in the United States,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg stated. “It’s the single-most important thing we can do to drive innovation, support quality jobs and accelerate capital investment in our country.”

FedEx and countless other major American businesses expressed optimism that the GOP tax plan would be beneficial to their businesses — and thus better for their workers.

Third-quarter economic growth in the U.S. has been at its fastest pace in three years, according to a report by Reuters. The higher-than-expected growth is mostly owed to consumer confidence, powered by major business spending.

“We’ve never seen a Congress in history serve up tax cuts on a platter to businesses and individuals unless the economy was in recession,” stated chief economist Chris Rupkey at MUFG. “Better buckle up … it could be a wild ride in 2018.”