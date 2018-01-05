Western Journalism

Trump Predicted a Record Cold New Year… Look What Happened

By Michael Bastasch
January 5, 2018 at 12:36pm

You can start calling President Donald Trump our “forecaster in chief.”

OK, well maybe don’t do that, but just know that Trump’s tweet about record cold New Year’s weather turned out to be right.

Frigid temperatures over the last five days have shattered record lows for states east of the Rocky Mountains. Most of the Eastern U.S. has had a top five coldest week on record, with large swaths of the country seeing their coldest week on record.

Meteorologist Alex Lamers compiled data on record-smashing cold weather, centered around New Year’s Eve.

When the ball dropped in Times Square, temperatures were the second-lowest in New York City, and other parts of the country saw their coldest temperatures on record.

Cold Arctic air swept down from from the north in late December, bringing record cold to the eastern U.S. The East Coast had already seen heavy snowfall and falling temperatures.

It was just two days earlier that Trump tweeted “it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record,” joking “we could use a little bit of that good old global warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

His tweet sparked vitriol from liberal pundits.

Most responses to Trump’s post focused on the global warming angle, and few took the time to analyze his claim that New Year’s Eve could be the coldest on record.

The week centered on New Year’s Eve was the coldest on record for large swaths of the country, and it’s only expected to get colder, according to Weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue.

Record low temperatures in the Northeast are expected to set in on Saturday after Winter Storm Grayson passes through.

A version of this article appeared on the website of The Daily Caller News Foundation.

