Judge Jeanine Pirro had more than a few words to say about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the first episode of “Justice With Judge Jeanne” for 2018 — and she didn’t mince words.

Pirro began her monologue by calling Clinton the “gift that keeps on giving,” and calling out the Clinton Foundation for being an “organized criminal enterprise,” according to BizPac Review.

The longtime critic of Clinton also relayed the news that a federal investigation by the Justice Department is officially reopening on the former secretary of state’s alleged misuse of a private email server.

“The largest un-prosecuted charity fraud in American history is about to see some comeuppance,” Pirro said in reference to the Clinton Foundation.

The judge added that the latest effort to address Clinton’s alleged actions are not simply a review, but are rather a full-fledged investigation with a prosecutor determined to dig for whatever truth may lie buried.

Pirro added to her disdain for the failed 2016 presidential candidate, calling out Clinton’s reported history of getting away with her alleged crimes.

“Never in the history of this country has a candidate for any major office skirted the law, pushed the legal envelope or been under criminal investigation as much as Hillary Clinton,” Pirro said.

“Nor has anyone lied, contradicted herself, or run as a less honest and trustworthy candidate in American history,” she added.

Yet, sources are said to have admitted to Pirro that the investigation against Clinton had never truly shut down.

According to these sources, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recently directed sufficient resources to the investigation on Clinton.

It was a case, Pirro says, that was left dormant during the previous administration under Obama.

“Is this about politics?” Pirro asked her viewers, giving a small recap of how the Clinton’s came into power and created the Clinton Foundation. “Why so many intersections between the state department and contributions to the foundation?”

A lot of questions, she suggested, still remain unanswered.

“And for all those naysayers who say this is nothing more than a deflection from the Mueller investigation,” Pirro said. “I got a tip for you, keep your mouths shut.”

“This is as dirty as it gets,” she added.