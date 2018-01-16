Dick Morris: Trump Talked About African Countries… Not Blacks

Democrats have seized on President Donald Trump’s comment about “s—hole countries” and are trying to use it to paint him as a racist.

With the economy moving up and black unemployment the lowest in history, they are determined to rekindle the black sense of grievance to maintain the solidarity of their Democrat support.

But Trump was not talking about race.

He was lamenting the state of governance on the continent of Africa. These nations, constantly victimized by coups, tyrants and corruption, are indeed the worst governed in the world.

They have made no progress in lifting themselves out of poverty, despite tens of billions in economic aid.

But confusing geography with race, the Democrats are trying to paint a broader picture of Trump as racist and insensitive to black concerns.

In fact, Trump has been very direct in his pursuit of African-American support.

He has struck at the core of the plantation-like symbiosis between blacks and the Democratic Party where the voters elect Democrats and get government handouts in return.

Instead, his economic policies are aimed at lifting blacks up economically by curbing two key factors holding them down: illegal immigration and unfair trade.

By opening the door and letting foreign nations flood America with low-cost products on the one hand and low-wage workers on the other, the Democrat economic policies have set in motion a chain of events that lower wages and decimate jobs for less-educated workers.

It is precisely because Trump’s program is as effective as it is in helping redress black poverty that the Democrats feel most threatened and are trying desperately to turn the president’s comments about our visa lottery system that encourages and enables immigration from what he called “s—hole countries” into a racist rant.

But the continuing good economy and its focus on helping low-wage, low-income, low-education workers — white or black — is transforming the political calculus.

Now, Democrats must work harder to keep their voters loyal even as their economic interest pulls them away.

Dick Morris is a former adviser of President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, Rogue Spooks, was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.